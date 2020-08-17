There was a time when you understood what it meant when you heard a movie was "coming soon to a theater near you."
But then came COVID-19, and studios saw theaters close, and they had to scramble and find whatever solution made the most sense for their movie and their investment.
Go to streaming, go to on-demand, keep delaying the release — multiple choices with no great answers.
Now things are changing again: Almost every Tulsa-area cinema will again be showing movies before Labor Day weekend.
That's still going to include some retro classics like "Back to the Future" and "Jurassic Park" being shown, along with a couple of new movies arriving each week.
These are the new movies planned for Tulsa theaters in the next couple of weeks. More than ever, these titles and dates are subject to change.
AUG. 21
"Unhinged"
"He can happen to anyone." That's what it says on the poster for this road-rage thriller with Russell Crowe portraying The Man. When a woman has an intersection-encounter with an angry man, she finds he has decided to focus his fury in her direction.
"Words on Bathroom Walls"
Based on Julia Walton's young-adult novel, a teen boy with mental health issues tries an experimental drug in hopes of being better able to find his way through high school and through life.
"Cut Throat City"
This heist movie set during the desperation of Hurricane Katrina features a very cool cast and is directed by RZA, the Wu-Tang Clan rapper turned filmmaker with his third film.
"Inception" 10th anniversary re-release
OK, it's not new, but more of a movie that still feels fresh every time you see it. Theaters are jumping at the chance to play director Christopher Nolan's mind-bending thriller about a thief who enters people's dreams to steal information from their subconscious.
Why? Because Nolan's Labor Day weekend movie "Tenet," in which the movie industry has placed so much faith in being able to draw people back to theaters, looks just as trippy and looks like just as big a hit.
Aug. 28
"The New Mutants"
This comic-book movie set in the X-Men world, but with teen characters just discovering their powers, features Maisie Williams ("Game of Thrones"), Anya Taylor-Joy ("Split," "Emma") and Charlie Heaton ("Stranger Things").
"The Personal History of David Copperfield"
It's a modern take on Charles Dickens' classic tale of a young man who must overcome a series of obstacles in his pursuit of success. Dev Patel ("Lion") stars in the title role for director Armando Iannucci of HBO's "Veep." Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie and Peter Capaldi co-star.
Sept. 1
"Bill & Ted Face the Music"
"Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" came out in 1989, a second film in 1991, and now a third edition finally finds Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter returning to their roles as Ted "Theodore" Logan and Bill S. Preston Esq.
You can be sure they will find a phone booth in which to time travel again, but this time as middle-aged adults who have their daughters along to help them save the planet.
A note: This is also the date that the new "Bill & Ted" movie debuts on video-on-demand services. So don't look for this to be playing at your local multiplex like AMC or Cinemark.
Look instead to an independent operator like Eton Square Cinema, where owner Mike Mendenhall said he's not thrilled to see new movies busting the three-month "window" of theater exclusivity to go on-demand at home, "but right now a new movie is a new movie."
Sept. 3
"Tenet"
It's an action-packed epic set in the world of international espionage. That's about all that is certain about this new Nolan film, although everyone is guessing that there's some element of time-travel to it.
John David Washington of "Blackkklansman" and Robert Pattinson star along with Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh in this movie that has inspired much speculation.
Look at it this way: 10 years after the release of Nolan's "Inception," there are plenty of people still trying to figure that one out.
New but not in theaters
Sept. 4
"Mulan"
When Disney makes a new movie, that's a movie you were supposed to see in a theater. But with "Mulan," you were supposed to see it in March. And then July. And then August.
After multiple delays due to the pandemic keeping theaters closed, especially in the U.S. in populous cities like Los Angeles and New York, Disney made a bold decision to take the movie to its wildly popular streaming service, Disney Plus.
But at a price: In addition to your monthly $6.99 fee, seeing "Mulan" on the streaming service will require you to purchase it for $30. The movie will then remain on your account as long as you keep Disney Plus.
It's a big bet by Disney because many of their recent films of this nature — a live-action remake of one of its animated-move favorites — have gone on to become global hits grossing in some cases more than $1 billion worldwide, such as "Aladdin" last year.
That figure would seem to be unattainable in this case, but "Mulan" is going to play in theaters outside of areas that do not have Disney Plus, and in this case that includes China.
This is not the first movie meant to open in theaters this year that Disney moved due to the pandemic to its streaming service.
But it's the one that has ticked off theater owners because it was going to be a big hit allowing them to sell tons of concessions, while neither "Artemis Fowl" nor "The One and Only Ivan" were such sure things.