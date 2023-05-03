Circle Cinema, Tulsa’s only independent non-profit movie theater, is presenting several special interest programs in May.

Learn about the city’s history with a new made-in-Tulsa documentary (“Greenwood Ave Project”) featuring a Q&A with filmmakers and community leaders. See anniversary screenings of classic favorites “You’ve Got Mail” and “Scarface,” both back on the big screen for one night only. Get a front-row seat experience with an Eric Clapton concert film and a new stage play recorded live from London.

Tickets for all of these events and other films coming in May are on sale at circlecinema.org. Become a Circle Cinema Member to enjoy savings on admission, free popcorn with every ticket and other perks.

May events at Circle Cinema include, in chronological order:

Pussy Riot at Circle Cinema – 7 p.m. Sunday May 7, presented with the Woody Guthrie Center

World-renowned activists Pussy Riot will be at Circle Cinema for an “evening with” event featuring film clips, conversation and audience questions moderated by Tulsa music promoter Julie Wenger Watson. The Russian punk protest group is in Tulsa to be awarded the Woody Guthrie Prize at a Cain’s Ballroom event scheduled the previous day.

“You’ve Got Mail” 25th anniversary – 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11, presented with Magic City Books

Just in time for Tom Hanks coming to Tulsa, see the classic 1998 rom-com back on the big screen for one night only. Before the film, Magic City Books will give away two tickets to see Hanks May 13 at the PAC. Hanks will be in Tulsa for the release of his first novel.

“Book Club: The Next Chapter” - Opens for daily screenings Thursday, May 11

Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda and Andy Garcia lead a stellar cast as the Book Club ladies are back for a new glamorous journey to Italy. The four best friends set off to Europe for the fun girls trip they never had. When things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure.

“Róise & Frank” – Opens for daily screenings Friday, May 12

Tulsa SPCA will be at Circle Cinema on opening night with adoption info on tdogs looking for a forever home. In the film, grief-stricken Róise lost her husband, Frank, two years ago. Her son, Alan, worries about her, but the arrival of a mysterious dog seems to bring happiness to her life once more. Róise soon comes to believe that the dog is, in fact, Frank reincarnated. He has come back to be with her again ... and to coach the local sports team. The film is in Irish with English subtitles.

“Peter Pan” (1924) – Second Saturday Silent Series, 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, presented with support from Play Tulsa Music

Enjoy a classic silent film with a live score played by Bill Rowland on Circle Cinema’s restored 1928 theatre pipe organ. See the original film adaptation of “Peter Pan,” featuring a screenplay written by the original author of the novel and play, J.M. Barrie. Peter Pan enters the nursery of the Darling children and, with the help of fairy dust, leads them off to Never Never Land, where they meet the nefarious Captain Hook. Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for kids 16-under.

“Scarface” (1983) 40th anniversary – 9 p.m. Saturday, May 13

Say hello to our little friend with a 4K restoration of the crime classic. The film is presented by Graveyard Shift, Oklahoma’s premier big screen experience for cult and retro movies. After getting a green card in exchange for assassinating a Cuban government official, Tony Montana (Al Pacino) stakes a claim on the drug trade in Miami.

“Eric Clapton: Across 24 Nights” - 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17

In 1990 and 1991, Eric Clapton played 24 nights at the Royal Albert Hall performing with different line-ups and sets featuring blues, rock and a full orchestra. The performances have become legendary for Clapton fans. Over 30 years later this film, edited from the original footage and remastered in Dolby Surround Sound, captures for the first time the definitive performances across all the sets over both years.

“Best of Enemies” – National Theatre Live, 7 p.m. Thursday May 18

National Theatre Live brings the best British theatre to the big screen at Circle Cinema, just like sitting front-row at London’s West End. Come early for pre-show trivia and prizes hosted by Tulsa actor Nick Cains. “Best of Enemies” sees David Harewood (“Homeland”) and Zachary Quinto (“Star Trek”) play feuding political rivals William F. Buckley Jr. and Gore Vidal in James Graham’s multiple award-winning new drama.

“Greenwood Ave Project” – Filmmaker Q&A screening, 2 p.m. Sunday May 28. (Standard daily screenings begin Friday, May 26.) Presented with Circle Cinema’s REEL Indie program.

How does a community bounce back from such devastation? Greenwood Ave is still answering this question as it works to rebuild from the 1921 massacre more than a century later. See this new made-in-Tulsa documentary at a special Q&A screening with filmmakers and community leaders featured in the film.

For a full listing of films and events, visit circlecinema.org or call 918-585-3456. Tickets are available online or at the theater, 10 S. Lewis Ave.