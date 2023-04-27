Can’t wait for the shot-in-Oklahoma film “Killers of the Flower Moon” to arrive in theaters?

Appetites were further whetted Thursday, when (A) Martin Scorsese appeared at CinemaCon in Las Vegas to show a teaser for the film, and (B) three new images from the film surfaced.

Before Thursday, only one production still had been released by Apple. On April 18, podcaster/journalist Scott Wampler pleaded with Apple TV via Twitter to release just one more still.

“Here’s one,” said a reply from Apple TV's Twitter account. The reply was accompanied by a still featuring two of the film's stars, Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio. Two other photos followed.

The photos were also released exclusively to Osage News. Apple retweeted the Osage News’ Twitter post about the photos.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is based on David Grann’s best-selling book about the serial murder of Osages in the 1920s.

Scorsese thanked the Osage Nation during his CinemaCon appearance and said this about the film: “This is a big-screen movie, and that’s what we made. I could only have made this picture with collaborators who are remarkable and who are totally dedicated to bring this story to life on an epic scale. I needed actors brave enough to play complicated characters.”

“Killers of the Flower Moon” stars Lily Gladstone in addition to frequent Scorsese collaborators De Niro and DiCaprio. The film (running time: 3 hours, 26 minutes) will debut at Cannes Film Festival in May before opening in select theaters Oct. 6. A wide release will follow Oct. 20, and the film will eventually stream on Apple TV+.