 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New documentary from Ukraine screening at Circle Cinema

  • Updated
  • 0
Earth is Blue as an Orange

"The Earth is Blue as an Orange" is an new documentary made in Ukraine. Courtesy Circle Cinema

 Jimmie Tramel

A special movie screening of a Ukraine-made film (“The Earth is Blue as an Orange”) will be screened 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 11 at Circle Cinema.

Film synopsis: “To cope with the daily trauma of living in a war-zone, Anna and her children make a film together about their life in the most surreal surroundings in this new documentary from Ukraine.” To see a trailer, go here.

Admission is $5. A post-screening conversation will be led by Benjamin Peters, associate professor and chair of media studies at the University of Tulsa. Peters’ book projects and research travels have taken him and his family to live in Ukraine and Russia.

Tulsa World Scene: Revival of the Turnpike Troubadours

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Canadian actress Devery Jacobs' mission is much larger than Hollywood

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert