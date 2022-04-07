New documentary from Ukraine screening at Circle Cinema

A special movie screening of a Ukraine-made film (“The Earth is Blue as an Orange”) will be screened 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 11 at Circle Cinema.

Film synopsis: “To cope with the daily trauma of living in a war-zone, Anna and her children make a film together about their life in the most surreal surroundings in this new documentary from Ukraine.” To see a trailer, go here.

Admission is $5. A post-screening conversation will be led by Benjamin Peters, associate professor and chair of media studies at the University of Tulsa. Peters’ book projects and research travels have taken him and his family to live in Ukraine and Russia.

