New DC Studios team announces 10 film, TV projects

Marvel and DC are rival comic book companies and, so far, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been more streamlined and embraced than DC’s cinematic offerings.

Countering, DC put its pantheon of characters in the hands of new DC Studios co-chairmen and CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran for future projects.

On Tuesday, Gunn and Safran unveiled plans for their first 10 film and television projects they will lead across film, television and animation. A news release said they are designing and implementing a long-term interconnected story for the DC franchise and characters, and “Chapter 1” will focus on “Gods and Monsters” with five new films and five series for HBO Max already in development.

All 10 projects are set within the same shared universe and will frequently share characters. Other films set outside the shared continuity (“Joker: Folie à Deux” and a 2025 sequel to “The Batman”) will be designated as such.

“The DCU’s a multiverse, but we’re going to be focusing on one universe from that multiverse,” Safran said. “And if something isn’t DCU, we’re going to make that very clear. So, strictly adult fare like Todd Phillips’ ‘Joker’ or kids animation like ‘Teen Titans Go!,’ we’re going to make it very clear that those are DC Elseworlds, just the same way that they do it in the comic books.”

Gunn is writing “Superman: Legacy,” the first film of the newly announced slate. It will be released in theaters July 11, 2025.

“‘Superman: Legacy’ is the true foundation of our creative vision for the DC Universe,” Gunn said. “Not only is Superman an iconic part of DC lore, he is also a favorite character for comic book readers, viewers of earlier movies and fans around the world. I can’t wait to introduce our version of Superman, who audiences will be able to follow and get to know across films, movies, animation and gaming.”

New film projects

• "Superman: Legacy". Written by Gunn, the film will focus on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing.

• "The Authority". WildStorm characters will join the DCU as members of The Authority take matters into their own hands to do what they believe is right.

• "The Brave and the Bold". The DCU will introduce its Batman and Robin in this unusual father-son story inspired by a Grant Morrison-written comic story that introduced Batman’s son, Damian Wayne.

• "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow". This science fiction adventure, which will be based on Tom King’s award-winning recent comic stories, presents a Supergirl viewers are not used to seeing.

• "Swamp Thing". The film will investigate the dark origins of Swamp Thing.

New projects for HBO Max

• "Creature Commandos". This is a seven-episode animated show in which Amanda Waller creates a black ops team out of monstrous prisoners. Gunn wrote all the episodes for the first season.

• "Waller". Starring Viola Davis in the title role, this series features Team Peacemaker and will be written by Christal Henry ("Watchmen") and Jeremy Carver ("Supernatural").

• "Booster Gold". Booster Gold uses basic technology from the future to pretend to be a superhero in present day.

• "Lanterns". This follows intergalactic cops John Stewart and Hal Jordan as they uncover a dark mystery.

• "Paradise Lost". Set in Themyscira, home of the Amazons and birthplace of Wonder Woman, this drama focuses on the genesis and political intrigue of an island of all women.