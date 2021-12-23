Netflix movie 'A Castle for Christmas' has Oklahoma roots

￼ t’s the season for Christmas movies.
Here’s a new one for 2021:
Famed author Sophie Brown (Brooke Shields) travels to Scotland hoping to buy a small castle, but prickly owner Duke Myles (Cary Elwes) is reluctant to sell to a foreigner. Working to find a compromise, they constantly butt heads, but they may find something more than they were expecting.
It’s the premise for “A Castle for Christmas,” available on Netflix. And though the story takes place in Scotland, it was born in Oklahoma.
Ally Carter is a New York Times bestselling author from Locust Grove. She and Kim Beyer-Johnson are listed in the credits as the writers of “A Castle for Christmas.”
Carter, on her Twitter account, shared a story behind the story.
Carter posted this on the day “A Castle for Christmas” was released: “I didn’t grow up poor, but my parents did. Like ‘post-Dust Bowl in rural OK’ poor. So they were always extremely careful with money. But when I got up the nerve to ask my mom for a book about screenwriting, she bought it without a hesitation.
“There’s a movie on Netflix today because, 30 years ago, a woman who grew up in abject poverty said, ‘Yes, I’ll spend $12 to make sure my kid knows I support her right to dream.’”
Carter’s mother is Janace Fogleman, a retired Locust Grove High School English teacher.
There’s a Tulsa connection, too.
In the FAQ section of allycarter.com, Carter said she decided to become a writer after getting bit by the writing bug when she was probably 12 or 13. Continuing, Carter said that, at the time, she and friends were “super” into “The Outsiders,” a novel by Tulsa author S.E. Hinton: “When I found out that it was written by someone who lived near where I lived and who was about my same age (at the time it was written) I decided that that was something I could do.”
And then she went and did it.
A graduate of Oklahoma State University and Cornell, Carter’s body of work includes books in the Gallagher Girls series, the Heist Society series, the Embassy Row series, two middle grade Winterborne Home books and a standalone novel, “Not If I Save You First.”
Now: Successful screenwriter.
“I started writing screenplays when I was just a kid,” Carter said in a recent message to the Tulsa World. “Even after years as a published author I never dreamed I’d have a script get made. To see actors like Brooke and Cary saying lines I wrote is really a dream come true.”
On Dec. 1, Carter retweeted an Elwes tweet about “A Castle for Christmas” being the world’s No. 1 Netflix movie on that date. “Humbled beyond words,” said Elwes, who tagged Shields in his tweet.
Via social media, Carter has thanked people who watched the film and the people who brought “A Castle for Christmas” to life, including director Mary Lambert. Carter also acknowledged writers whose rewrites helped to adapt the script for Shields and Elwes.
Variety, in its review of “A Castle for Christmas,” said the rom-com is “gently disarming, heartening, holiday-themed escapism that’s as satisfying as a cup of hot chocolate on a cold winter’s night.”
The story begins with Shields’ character, Sophie Brown, appearing as a guest on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” Brown is under fire because she “killed” a character in one of her books, and Barrymore (appearing as herself) agrees with fans that the character deserved a better fate. Maybe you killed him because your personal life is in shambles?
Brown, in need of an escape, heads off to Scotland. Shields told USA Today she took the role for personal reasons.
“It’s such a refreshing perspective, because it’s real,” she said.
“I know so many women, even just over 40, who are either divorced or falling in love or deciding to get married for the first time. There’s this rich community of women in this age bracket, and you don’t see us on television. And there’s something so refreshing about these two people coming together, having lived full lives and finding themselves in this new phase.”
The day after the release of “A Castle for Christmas,” Shields took to social media and posted a photo of more than a dozen peopled seated around a television.
“Family movie night!” Shields tweeted. “Yes, we watched ‘A Castle for Christmas’ and they unbiased-ly loved it. Available to watch on @netflix now.”
