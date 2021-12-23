Netflix movie 'A Castle for Christmas' has Oklahoma roots

On Dec. 1, Carter retweeted an Elwes tweet about “A Castle for Christmas” being the world’s No. 1 Netflix movie on that date. “Humbled beyond words,” said Elwes, who tagged Shields in his tweet.

Via social media, Carter has thanked people who watched the film and the people who brought “A Castle for Christmas” to life, including director Mary Lambert. Carter also acknowledged writers whose rewrites helped to adapt the script for Shields and Elwes.

Variety, in its review of “A Castle for Christmas,” said the rom-com is “gently disarming, heartening, holiday-themed escapism that’s as satisfying as a cup of hot chocolate on a cold winter’s night.”

The story begins with Shields’ character, Sophie Brown, appearing as a guest on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” Brown is under fire because she “killed” a character in one of her books, and Barrymore (appearing as herself) agrees with fans that the character deserved a better fate. Maybe you killed him because your personal life is in shambles?

Brown, in need of an escape, heads off to Scotland. Shields told USA Today she took the role for personal reasons.

“It’s such a refreshing perspective, because it’s real,” she said.