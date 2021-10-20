Netflix documentary explores Oklahoman's quest to find biological parents in China

With the help of My China Roots, a group that helps Chinese people around the world with family quests, the cousins searched for links to their pasts. Will any of them find their biological parents?

“This is a film about the way we are all connected, set against a backdrop of circumstances that changed the course of many lives,” Amanda Lipitz said in a statement published in the Hollywood Reporter. “It is for anyone who has the faith, courage and strength to find out who they really are.”

Raised in Oklahoma City, Bolka met her new cousins for the first time in China, where they visited orphanages and were reunited with nannies who once cared for them. They did some touristy things, too, like visiting the Great Wall. Bolka feels fortunate that she and her cousins were able to go prior to the COVID-19 pandemic because the same trip would not be possible now.

Bolka said she bonded with Sadie and Chloe in China. They remain close. Bolka responded to additional questions about “Found” during the interview:

How do you feel?