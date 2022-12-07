Native American historical drama to be filmed in Cherokee Nation, Nebraska

The Cherokee Nation Film Office and the state of Nebraska are helping filmmaker Andrew Troy bring the story of Ponca Chief Standing Bear to the big screen.

Troy’s narrative feature film “I Am A Man: The True Story of Ponca Chief Standing Bear” has received final funding to begin filming in historically significant locations, including Nebraska and the Cherokee Nation Reservation in Oklahoma.

“‘I Am a Man’ is an important Native American story that needs to be told,” Jennifer Loren, senior director of Cherokee Nation Film and Original Content, said in a news release.

“We are proud to offer our film incentive to such a project. CNFO looks forward to becoming a hub for Native American storytelling, and this is just the beginning.”

With formal approval from the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska and the Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma, the historical drama depicts the 1879 landmark trial of Standing Bear versus the United States of America, which helped establish the rights for all Native Americans to be considered “human beings” under U.S. law.

In 2021, the feature film became one of the first recipients of the Cherokee Nation Film Incentive and has received grants, tax incentives and other support from the Nebraska Film Office; the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture; and the cities of Norfolk and Fremont, Nebraska. The Nebraska Department of Economic Development awarded “I Am A Man” a one-time film grant.

“The key plot of our story exists in the heart of the community surrounding Fort Omaha and the actual location where Standing Bear and the Ponca tribe were detained in 1879,” Troy said.

“Not only do we get to make a film about Standing Bear’s journey that can reach a worldwide audience, but in doing so, we get to help uplift local communities, provide training and possibilities for ongoing jobs, and encourage tourism in and around Ponca and Cherokee lands.

“Furthermore, working with the Cherokee Nation also gives us the opportunity to film on the tribe’s reservation with Cherokee, Ponca and other Native people who are interested in being involved in the film industry. It is that much more special to me knowing that I have the trust and support of so many Native people who stand behind this script.”

Troy, part Chiricahua Apache, is directing the film from his screenplay.