National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum receives Roy Rogers, Dale Evans collection

Thanks to a significant donation, the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City owns what has been described as the largest collection of Roy Rogers and Dale Evans archives and artifacts.

Dusty Rogers, the son of the iconic on-screen cowboy and cowgirl, recently donated (on behalf of his siblings) a massive collection of photographs, documents, costumes, hats, toys, guitars and other items to the museum through his family’s trust, the Roy and Dale Evans Rogers Childrens Trust.

“Roy Rogers is an icon who influenced so much of what we know as Western culture today,” Natalie Shirley, the museum’s president and CEO, said in a news release. “We’re excited to bring this collection under our roof and know it will help our curators show how popular stories of the American West became synonymous with American culture.”

Since April, a team of curators and archivists has been working to pack, transport, unpack, process and catalog the collection. Items destined to be preserved in the museum’s archives include letters, contracts, photographs and rare recordings of Roger’s songs.

Items already on exhibit at the museum were formerly on loan from the family, but will now become part of the permanent collection. Other material will eventually be on exhibit for the public to see, including costumes, hats, boots, guitars and branded merchandise like lunch boxes, watches, toys and air rifles. Rogers was one of the first movie stars to inspire merchandise.

“This collection is important because Roy Rogers and Dale Evans represent everything the National Cowboy Museum stands for,” Michael Grauer, McCasland chair of cowboy culture and curator of cowboy collections, said. “Roy Rogers’ influence as a performer and a moral example is still felt in popular Western culture today.”

For more information about the collection and other permanent collections, visit nationalcowboymuseum.org.

