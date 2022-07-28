 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum receives Roy Rogers, Dale Evans collection

  • Updated
  • 0
Roy Rogers

Roy Rogers is shown with his wife Dale Evans at the Roy Rogers Museum in Victorville, Calif. in this Feb. 15, 1984 photo. The National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City received a donation of Roy Rogers and Dale Items museum from the Rogers family. AP Photo/Lennox McLendon

 Jimmie Tramel

Thanks to a significant donation, the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City owns what has been described as the largest collection of Roy Rogers and Dale Evans archives and artifacts.

Dusty Rogers, the son of the iconic on-screen cowboy and cowgirl, recently donated (on behalf of his siblings) a massive collection of photographs, documents, costumes, hats, toys, guitars and other items to the museum through his family’s trust, the Roy and Dale Evans Rogers Childrens Trust.

“Roy Rogers is an icon who influenced so much of what we know as Western culture today,” Natalie Shirley, the museum’s president and CEO, said in a news release. “We’re excited to bring this collection under our roof and know it will help our curators show how popular stories of the American West became synonymous with American culture.”

Since April, a team of curators and archivists has been working to pack, transport, unpack, process and catalog the collection. Items destined to be preserved in the museum’s archives include letters, contracts, photographs and rare recordings of Roger’s songs.

People are also reading…

Items already on exhibit at the museum were formerly on loan from the family, but will now become part of the permanent collection. Other material will eventually be on exhibit for the public to see, including costumes, hats, boots, guitars and branded merchandise like lunch boxes, watches, toys and air rifles. Rogers was one of the first movie stars to inspire merchandise.

“This collection is important because Roy Rogers and Dale Evans represent everything the National Cowboy Museum stands for,” Michael Grauer, McCasland chair of cowboy culture and curator of cowboy collections, said. “Roy Rogers’ influence as a performer and a moral example is still felt in popular Western culture today.”

For more information about the collection and other permanent collections, visit nationalcowboymuseum.org.

Tulsa World Scene podcast: RIP Choco Taco

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Shawn Mendes cancels remainder of tour for mental health reasons

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert