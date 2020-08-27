It's one thing for "VEEP" creator Armando Iannucci to use his HBO comedy's absurdist humor to skewer the American political process, which is ripe to be picked on.
But it feels like quite another to see that style applied to the writings of Charles Dickens in "The Personal History of David Copperfield," Iannucci's new film that is at turns amusing and distracting.
The writer-director seems to understand the material of this tale of a poor English orphan seeking to find his place in the world, a Dickens adventure that is part autobiographical and part invented.
It is a story of change, and how we adapt to our world, while facing one obstacle after another, while being forced from one home to another, and while meeting a colorful collection of characters.
But will fans of Dickens and his story embrace it? Probably not the most senior of traditionalists, who will find a story set in 1840s London and other locales, but with humor that's fit with today's modern lexicon.
That's a shame because those familiar with the book and other film adaptations are probably the best shot the film has in attracting moviegoers, especially during a pandemic.
That would be moviegoers who didn't even find a film that employed something of a similar "fresh and modern" maneuver in 2016's Jane Austen adpatation "Love and Friendship," and which was far superior.
Will a modern audience have an appreciation for such an update? Not likely, because it's just such an odd fit in more ways than one, although the faster pace and fast-flying joke may be to their liking.
Both of those are part of what makes this style a poor fit.
Audiences are becoming wiser through streaming options with the rise of the "limited series" genre in recognizing a production would have better served as a series than a movie when they see one.
This "David Copperfield" constantly feels like the novel's "greatest hits" are being wedged into the two-hour running time, and it compromises both the audience and the book's characters.
An exceptional decision was the choice of Dev Patel ("Lion") as David Copperfield, which is the first of several wise multiracial casting choices. He brings a vivid determination and physicality to the role.
Any audience can appreciate a marvelous cast that sees young British acting talents teamed with the likes of Peter Capaldi, Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton and Ben Whishaw in prestige roles.
Will fans of Iannucci, whether from "VEEP" or "In the Loop" or other projects, even recognize his work here? Yes, they will in hearing his nifty banter between the players.
But no, they will not recognize this PG setting that is totally devoid of his usual parade of profanities, of which he is a master.
There's a hit-and-miss quality to "The Personal History of David Copperfield" that I can't help but think is similar to the experience of watching Iannucci's latest HBO project, the quirky sci-fi comedy "Avenue 5."
Most of the misses here come in watching, and noticing, that the material is being CliffsNoted for brevity and made more inherently jokey than Dickens ever intended.