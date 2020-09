Movie review: 'Tenet' is a massive movie that often astounds and confounds at the same time

With a Christopher Nolan film, it’s sometimes difficult to discern as the experience washes over you.

Is this movie an incomprehensible mess? Or is it so smart and complex that it was destined to leave your mind both blown and confused?

And is that the experience you want from a movie?

The answer would seem to be no, but then the payoff is so good, and Nolan’s track record speaks for itself: His films like “The Dark Knight,” "Inception" and “Memento” are classics, and they are so intricately constructed that they can offer new rewards with each viewing.

For my money, I'd rather leave the cinema ready to debate what it all meant and how thrilling the movie was than how disposable it was.

Nolan’s new movie is “Tenet,” and it is a big, brassy, brainy spectacle.

This is the movie that is supposed to lure people back into cinemas, perhaps almost against their will during a pandemic, because the cult of Nolan is that strong, and because his films are so original.

“Tenet” does not disappoint on those counts: This puzzle of a picture is both astounding and confounding, often at the same time.