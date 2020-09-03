Movie review: 'Tenet' is a massive movie that often astounds and confounds at the same time

Much better, and the reason we all came, are the fireworks that blast off from the beginning, as Nolan stages his first of several giant set pieces.

This time it's an auditorium that is packed for a performance and then invaded by what appears to be mask-wearing terrorists who pump in gas and put every patron to sleep.

And then our hero dies. Or does he?

That's no spoiler. It has become nearly impossible to offer a spoiler for one of Nolan's movies because they're not conventional; they're about the twisty journey.

What seems like a spoiler makes no sense without knowing what came before it. Or, in this case, after it.

Admit it: You saw a trailer for "Tenet," it looked cool, and you still had no idea what the movie was about.

Here's how audacious Nolan is: You may watch the entire movie and still not grasp its meaning, but you have to admit that many parts of it were unbelievably cool.

So sit back and watch as a giant transport plane slowly crashes into an airport, and as two men bungee jump into an impenetrable fortress of a sky-high apartment, and as vehicles jam up an Estonian freeway in an elaborately planned heist.