Not everyone is quite ready to go back inside movie theaters, so perhaps it makes sense that the first major theatrical release to come out as multiplexes reopen is a movie that's not going to be for everyone.
Welcome to the first movie opening nationally since the start of COVID-19, ladies and gentlemen, and may we introduce....Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe as a horrifying road-rage monster!
"Unhinged" is a movie for people who can appreciate a film that takes off from the idea that we are all stressed, some more than others, and that it's not going to take much to set someone off.
And that if you set them off, you could become the target of their rage.
This disturbing film's theme is simple: Actions have consequences. That person just cut you off in traffic? Didn't move quick enough when the light turned green? You might want to let that go and not hit the horn.
The consequences in this case are a filmmaker who knows how to make a thriller so unnerving that it veers into horror territory, injecting scares that make you grab your armrests or the person next to you.
And that person had better be someone you know if you're practicing proper social distancing.
"Unhinged" is also a movie for a leading man who's not afraid to be seen as the very bad guy, and Crowe makes this a 90-minute nightmare of a ride into exploitation cinema.
The star is as gritty, grimy and gratuitous as his movie, and he looks like he's loving being a B-movie leading man.
It's not a great movie, but it's not aiming for high-brow. As a thriller, it's a chiller.
Crowe plays The Man, a man with no name.
He doesn't need identifying other than being the guy who in the film's opening minute drives up to a home ticked off, gets out with a hammer and gasoline, and goes inside.
Exiting with people presumably beaten to a pulp and the house on fire, we know all we need to know about The Man: His life is already the equivalent of a car crash, and he has nothing to lose as he drives away.
We learn a bare minimum about him as time goes on — he was "screwed over" by "the system" in a way many will relate to — and we learn that if someone sets him off again, he's going to make them pay.
That someone is a mom in a messy divorce struggling to keep her work schedule and her son's school schedule straight, which can lead to stress.
The kind of stress that can make you honk too long at the guy in front of you making you late.
It's a straight-forward setup for what becomes a traumatic cat-and-mouse game involving Crowe behind the wheel of a giant pickup, a woman and a boy in a junky station wagon, and a trick that puts them in cell-phone communication with one another, intensifying everthing.
The car chases are claustrophobically choreographed. The score is relentlessly pulse-pounding. Both are good things.
Director Derrick Borte ups the suspense of the script by Carl Ellsworth ("Red Eye," "Disturbia") by taking Crowe's raging, sweaty mess of a man out of the car occasionally, and he looks like an angry bear.
The same is true for the mom played by Caren Pistorius ("Gloria Bell"), who must balance being scared out of her mind with playing mother-protector in scenes that are as psychologically demanding as they are physically brutal.
The violence can be over-the-top unnecessary, and there are a couple of plot holes large enough for Crowe to drive his big truck through, but the movie is never boring.
Whether through weight gain or padding or both, the actor looks as big as a tank and drives as if he's behind the wheel of one.
Crowe will creep you out in "Unhinged," creating a thrill-ride and a character that you will only get the full, frightening effect of on the big screen.