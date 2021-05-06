Movie news: Oklahoma produced 'Stick Up' premiering; 'Flower Moon' sets taking shape in Pawhuska

After the screenplay was completed, first-time producers Davis and Hartley realized they needed an expert, visionary storyteller to bring the film to life, according to a news release. That person was McIntosh.

“I’ve always wanted to make an action-comedy,” McIntosh said. “With that said, ‘Stick Up’ is undoubtedly the most fun I’ve ever had making a movie, and I think it shows in the film. It’s not much different from when we played cops and robbers on the playground as kids — except now, the guns actually go boom.”

McIntosh’s family/fantasy film “Movie Magic” and heist comedy micro-short “Ballbusted” screened at deadCenter in previous years.

“Stick Up” is anchored by a gun-toting, rock n’ roll-loving female protagonist who finds herself in an increasingly sticky situation.

“It was so exciting to dive into a character that is strong, but doesn’t know her strength yet,” Hartley says. “It’s all about her discovering what she’s really capable of. Plus, we need more female leads in action films, right?”