Movie news: Oklahoma produced 'Stick Up' premiering; 'Flower Moon' sets taking shape in Pawhuska

‘Stick Up,” an Oklahoma-produced film that was completely crowdfunded and one of the first SAG-AFTRA films in the country shot during the pandemic, will make its world premiere at the 21st annual deadCenter Film Festival in Oklahoma City. The deadCenter Film festival, Oklahoma’s largest film festival, begins June 10 and tickets are available at deadcenterfilm.org.
“Stick Up” is produced by Garrett Davis, Tori Hartley and Chris Oz McIntosh in association with Freestyle Creative. McIntosh directed a screenplay written by Davis and Hartley.
The film follows a young woman (played by Hartley) who stops at a gas station to score some quick cash before hitting the road to freedom. However, her simple plan becomes complicated when she runs into an old friend (played by Davis).
LaRonn Marzett, star of the award-winning film “Birdie,” and Darryl Cox, whose credits include “Robocop,” “Walker: Texas Ranger,” and the 2021 Academy Awards best picture nominee “Minari,” join Hartley and Davis onscreen.
“The fact this film was made with a completely crowdfunded budget during a pandemic — with no COVID-19 cases during production — speaks to the dedication and resiliency of the Oklahoma film industry,” Davis said. “We couldn’t have made this film without the support of this particular cast, crew and, of course, our generous donors.”
After the screenplay was completed, first-time producers Davis and Hartley realized they needed an expert, visionary storyteller to bring the film to life, according to a news release. That person was McIntosh.
“I’ve always wanted to make an action-comedy,” McIntosh said. “With that said, ‘Stick Up’ is undoubtedly the most fun I’ve ever had making a movie, and I think it shows in the film. It’s not much different from when we played cops and robbers on the playground as kids — except now, the guns actually go boom.”
McIntosh’s family/fantasy film “Movie Magic” and heist comedy micro-short “Ballbusted” screened at deadCenter in previous years.
“Stick Up” is anchored by a gun-toting, rock n’ roll-loving female protagonist who finds herself in an increasingly sticky situation.
“It was so exciting to dive into a character that is strong, but doesn’t know her strength yet,” Hartley says. “It’s all about her discovering what she’s really capable of. Plus, we need more female leads in action films, right?”
“I can speak for my fellow producers: we’re elated with the film’s outcome and can’t wait for the audience at deadCenter to see our film,” Davis said. “We thank everyone involved for making this possible. It’s a dream come true.”
Sets taking shape for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’
Construction projects in Pawhuska serve as a reminder that scenes for Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” will be shot there.
Kihekah Avenue in downtown Pawhuska will be a film site, so many buildings on that street are being prepped for use. A faux storefront has popped up between existing structures on the west side of Kihekah Avenue.
A replica railroad track was constructed for use in the film. Workers are building what appears to be a train depot alongside the railroad track.
“Killers of the Flower Moon” will be based on a bestselling book by David Grann about the Osage “Reign of Terror.”
Oklahoma Film + Music Office moves to Department of Commerce
Gov. Kevin Stitt signed SB949, which moves the Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO) to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, effective July 1. OF+MO was previously part of the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreational Department.
“Our work at Tourism has successfully brought us to where we are today, having introduced our state’s beautiful natural resources, cultural history, skilled workforce, innovative business and film-friendly communities to thousands of creative professionals and businesses over the years,” Tava Maloy Sofsky, director of the Oklahoma Film + Music Office, said in a news release.
“We see enormous value with our transition to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, as we are proud to continue to lead and propel Oklahoma’s film and music industries to the next level. Working under the great leadership of the Department of Commerce, we look forward to continue retaining, recruiting and cultivating business expansion and more sustainable jobs for more Oklahomans across our state.”
In the fiscal year from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020, 34 film and television projects employed nearly 4,000 Oklahomans and contributed $32.8 million to the state’s economy. For fiscal year 2021, it is estimated that 33 film and TV productions in Oklahoma will lead to the creation of 10,218 local jobs and an economic impact of $161.7 million.
Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon," which will begin shooting soon in Oklahoma, will be based on David Grann’s best-selling book of the same name.
Set in 1920s Oklahoma, “Killers of the Flower Moon” depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation. The string of brutal crimes came to be known as the Reign of Terror.
The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.
Follow all of our coverage here:
William Belleau and Louis Cancelmi are also joining the cast of the film, which will be shot in Oklahoma.
David Grann's book "Killers of the Flower Moon" attracted visitors to Pawhuska. The stream of visitors is expected to continue with the making of a Martin Scorsese film. Meanwhile, at least one Pawhuska resident can watch the action from his front porch.
Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins and Jillian Dion will be in the Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio film.
Jesse Plemons is reuniting with his 'Irishman' director Martin Scorsese on his upcoming Western 'Killers of the Flower Moon'.
"Killers of the Flower Moon" will be shot in Oklahoma, and production crews have been seen surveying buildings in downtown Pawhuska, according to reports.
Why would a 15-year Los Angeles resident relocate to Oklahoma City? Richard Janes was among panelists during a recent discussion about Oklahoma being a new "it state" for filmmaking.
'Killers of the Flower Moon' filmmaker Martin Scorsese admits the pandemic actually had some benefits for his upcoming movie.
Extras are needed for the Martin Scorsese film, which will be shot in Oklahoma.
"Killers of the Flower Moon" is expected to begin shooting in 2021. An OETA documentary series is taking a look at events that will be depicted in the film.
Tulsa-based health information exchange awarded federal COVID grant amidst uncertainty about state's own HIE effort
"Killers of the Flower Moon," a star-studded film adaptation of the bestselling book based in Oklahoma, will begin filming in the Pawhuska area in 2021, according to a published report by the official news outlet of the Osage Nation.
According to a story in the Hollywood industry trade publication Deadline on its website, the deal is close to being finalized, and it will make "Flower Moon" an Apple original film that will be distributed into theaters by Paramount.
The winner would spend a day on the movie's set with DiCaprio, his co-star Robert De Niro and the director, Martin Scorsese, and attend the film's premiere as well.
Filming on "Killers of the Flower Moon" was scheduled to begin in the Pawhuska area this spring, but all film productions have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a new interview with a French publication, Scorsese talked of "Killers of the Flower Moon" starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and "Native American actors."
The Oklahoma Film and Music Office officially confirmed on Wednesday that “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set to film in Oklahoma this year — and that this major motion picture will have a major impact on the state economy.
Evidence of the Pawhuska-area shoot, in the form of pre-production activities, will become more apparent starting next week, as crew members for the Martin Scorsese-directed, Leonardo DiCaprio-starring movie begin turning up for a variety of jobs.
Martin Scorsese, while location scouting, posts photos from Osage County
Scorsese's production team comes to Pawhuska to scout 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
Most of the world is buzzing about Martin Scorsese's new movie "The Irishman," but it's his next movie, "Killers of the Flower Moon," set in Oklahoma and filming in the state, that has the attention of locals.
'Killers of the Flower Moon' movie production hiring Osage County residents: artisans, construction workers, hair stylists and more needed
Now the film is looking to fill crew positions from Osage County residents who have experience in a variety of jobs, according to a press release issued by the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture.
The casting call is for "individuals who are interested in appearing in the film as speaking actors or background extras to portray various Osage and other Native American roles," according to the office's website posting.
Members of the Osage Nation from the Grayhorse, Hominy and Pawhuska districts are invited for a first wave of casting for the feature film being directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Robert DeNiro.
'Killers of the Flower Moon' will be filmed in Osage County, will feature Robert DeNiro, Osage Nation principal chief says
Director Martin Scorsese, according to Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear, said Robert DeNiro agreed to play the character of William Hale, one of the main characters in the book.
It turns out Scorsese visited a couple of more places in Osage County, and he posted photos to social media site Instagram that show him looking over possible filming spots.
On Wednesday, Paramount Pictures announced at a European film expo that it had reached a deal to finance and distribute the movie.
Academy Award prestige, box-office hits: Why a Scorsese-DiCaprio movie based on Oklahoma history is so important
Excitement will grow if any of the filming takes place in Oklahoma (reportedly as early as next summer) and what other stars end up in the cast.
Where will the movie be filmed next year? Here is what people connected to the project are saying.
Osage Nation lobbying to get Scorsese and DiCaprio's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' filmed in Oklahoma
Scorsese, DiCaprio to rejoin for Oklahoma-set 'Killers of the Flower Moon' adaptation, according to Variety
The New York Times best-selling book set in 1920s Oklahoma is based on the killings of Osage citizens after oil was discovered on tribal land.
If you enjoy a murder mystery, and you like history, especially some that happened not that far away, you will enjoy “Killers of the Flower Moon,” a book by David Grann.
“Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” David Grann’s Edgar Award-winning best-seller about a series of murders in 1920s Osage County, has been selected for the Tulsa City-County Library’s “One Book, One Tulsa” community-wide reading initiative.
A hand-drawn map of Osage County in 1900 was recently discovered in a Fairfax attic and it has been donated, to be preserved, to the Osage Nation Museum, the oldest tribally owned museum in the country.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese reportedly adapting Oklahoma true-crime book 'Killers of the Flower Moon' into a movie
The project is based on the bestselling book by David Grann, a staff writer for the New Yorker and author of “The Lost City of Z.”
The oil boom that made the tribe one of the wealthiest in the world spawned a series of vicious murders, some of which remain unsolved.
Book review : "Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI" by David Grann
In 1921, a boy hunting squirrels near Fairfax, Oklahoma, found the body of Anna Brown. She had been shot in the back of the head. At about the…
