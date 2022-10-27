'Move Me' begins new season of Indie Lens movies at Circle Cinema

Circle Cinema’s new season of Indie Lens pop-pp movies begins 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 with a free screening of “Move Me.”
In the film, a dancer paralyzed with a spinal cord injury tests the limits of her recovery while adapting to life with a disability.
A post-panel discussion will include moderator Sydney Alison (Kendall-Whittier Main Street), Wendi Fralick (Executive Director, Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges) and Sasha Hutchings (Managing Director, Phamaly Theatre Group, Denver).
Sign language interpreting will be provided for the intro and Q&A through a partnership with TSHA.
Staying in? We've got you covered
Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter!
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.