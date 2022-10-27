 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Move Me' begins new season of Indie Lens movies at Circle Cinema

  • Updated
  • 0
Move Me

"Move Me" will launch Circle Cinema's new Indie Lens Pop-Up season. Courtesy Move Me/Circle Cinema

Circle Cinema’s new season of Indie Lens pop-pp movies begins 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 with a free screening of “Move Me.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

In the film, a dancer paralyzed with a spinal cord injury tests the limits of her recovery while adapting to life with a disability.

A post-panel discussion will include moderator Sydney Alison (Kendall-Whittier Main Street), Wendi Fralick (Executive Director, Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges) and Sasha Hutchings (Managing Director, Phamaly Theatre Group, Denver).

Sign language interpreting will be provided for the intro and Q&A through a partnership with TSHA.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Harry's memoir to be released in January

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert