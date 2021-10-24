Monster maker: It's Halloween year-round for Tulsa special effects artist Tate Steinsiek

It’s dark outside, and Tate Steinsiek is talking about getting seven zombies ready to go.
Basically, he’s living his best life.
Steinsiek squeezed in a phone interview while on the set of a shot-in-Oklahoma film starring Danny Trejo.
Unofficially, Steinsiek is a monster-maker. Officially, he’s an award-winning special effects prosthetics artist who has a headquarters (Ill Willed Productions) in north Tulsa.
Keep your head on a swivel if you tour Ill Willed Productions. Creepy creations lurk there. Will one of them suddenly sink fangs into you?
Steinsiek, an alum of the Syfy channel special effects competition “Face Off,” has been in the news before. But news crews were re-introduced to his critters when, in April, they visited Ill Willed because he agreed to recreate a fountain from the shot-in-Tulsa film “The Outsiders” for Danny O’Connor of the Outsiders House Museum.
The Halloween season seems like an ideal time to dig into Steinsiek’s story again. As far as scary stories go, it’s got a happy ending.
Steinsiek said he was constantly drawing (and obsessing about) horned and blood-covered creatures when he was a little guy. Was all that crimson a red flag?
“The teachers would call conferences with my parents and tell them that I’m too young to be watching, you know, horror films,” Steinsiek said. “And they were like, ‘We don’t let him watch horror films.’”
Maybe all those monsters were in his brain and had to get out, one way or another.
“One of my mom’s favorite stories to tell is she was looking for me around the house,” he said. “She couldn’t find me and then she heard pages flipping. She went into my room and I was under the bed and she could clearly hear magazine pages turning. And she was, of course, terrified that I’d gotten ahold of a Playboy or something.”
Instead, Steinsiek was reading a Fangoria monster mag he had taken from a local gas station.
Steinsiek, who grew up in Morris, said he busts his parents’ chops all the time because they wouldn’t let him read Fangoria, and now he’s making movies with Fangoria. In 2019, he directed a reboot of 1995’s “Castle Freak” for Fangoria Films.
Let’s put Steinsiek on a figurative psychiatrist couch and ask what it is about monsters that appeals to him.
“Honestly, I never really got along with people, and it wasn’t by my choice,” he said. “I grew up in a very, very small country town where probably 99% of the people were farmers and generations of farmers and cattlemen, so I was just a different type of human and they didn’t really understand me.”
In fairness, Steinsiek said he didn’t understand himself at that point, either.
“I just found myself constantly drawn to the story of the monster in horror films because of the persecution and the misunderstanding. And I noticed at one point that, according to most, I was rooting for the wrong person in the film and I genuinely disagreed. I’ve always felt that humanity was the monster and the monster is one of the misunderstood, you know?”
There’s no misunderstanding this: Steinsiek has fueled his passion for eerie stuff into a slam-busy career. Credit Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” with an assist. During an interview for Fangoria, Steinsiek once told Broken Arrow horror writer Preston Fassel that seeing footage of legendary special effects artist Rick Baker applying werewolf makeup for the “Thriller” video made him realize “‘this is something that people do.’ And from that point on, I knew that I was going to be a part of this.”
Don’t, however, pigeonhole Steinsiek “only” as a monster guy. Credits include “The Amazing Spider-Man,” “Law & Order” and one episode of “Saturday Night Live.” After a recent interview, he departed for Montana to ply his trade on a Western project.
“What’s funny is this has turned into, on paper, one of my busiest years ever, where, at the beginning of the year I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to even stay in the industry because the literal industry had shut down,” he said.
“The weird by-product of what happened with COVID is that with all of the other major sort of filmmaking hubs shutting down, Oklahoma reinvented its tax incentive and it drew in a lot of established production companies from Los Angeles and Atlanta and Washington. Early in the year, around spring, I started getting phone calls from formerly LA-based producers that now literally have brick-and-mortar space in downtown Tulsa and they are building studios.”
Before 2021, Steinsiek had done two films in Oklahoma. He did four consecutive films in Oklahoma this year and, in addition, “farmed out” a few things to Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” shoot.
“That just speaks to what’s going on in Oklahoma to have Scorsese and all of those guys shooting here and harvesting our talent is a really cool thing,” Steinsiek said.
“I can only hope that eventually they stop bringing all their department heads over from L.A., New York, et cetera, and just really start tapping into the Oklahoma talent because there is definitely enough people here to make a fantastic movie locally. I think we will get there once they work with our people a few times and find that level of trust.”
When work slows down a tad, Steinsiek said he wants to host an industry open house event and workshops.
On the night of the phone interview, Steinsiek was so busy that he briefly paused the conversation to communicate with others on set. Soon, it was “go” time, which presumably is zombie time. Outside of Trejo, the main characters in the Trejo film are zombies, according to Steinsiek. And that means he is in his happy place.
“This is a cool job, you know?” he said. “I’m a big Danny Trejo fan. I’ve got plenty of experience with the zombie thing. This is a little bit different take. I can’t give too much away, but, you know, it’s not your typical type of zombie. While this is in my wheelhouse, it’s also refreshing. It’s a whole new way to approach them.”