Monster maker: It's Halloween year-round for Tulsa special effects artist Tate Steinsiek

“What’s funny is this has turned into, on paper, one of my busiest years ever, where, at the beginning of the year I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to even stay in the industry because the literal industry had shut down,” he said.

“The weird by-product of what happened with COVID is that with all of the other major sort of filmmaking hubs shutting down, Oklahoma reinvented its tax incentive and it drew in a lot of established production companies from Los Angeles and Atlanta and Washington. Early in the year, around spring, I started getting phone calls from formerly LA-based producers that now literally have brick-and-mortar space in downtown Tulsa and they are building studios.”

Before 2021, Steinsiek had done two films in Oklahoma. He did four consecutive films in Oklahoma this year and, in addition, “farmed out” a few things to Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” shoot.

“That just speaks to what’s going on in Oklahoma to have Scorsese and all of those guys shooting here and harvesting our talent is a really cool thing,” Steinsiek said.