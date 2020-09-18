Michael Smith: I went back to the movie theater, and I found the new normal, which isn't normal at all

I went back to the movie theater looking not for comedy or drama or action-adventure. I went to see “Tenet,” and I was looking for normalcy.
We’re all looking for normalcy, and with the release of “Tenet,” theater operators are thinking that it’s normal for you to come back to the movies.
But it’s not normal. It couldn’t be.
I went to the Cinemark Tulsa, the multiplex at 71st Street and U.S. 169, put on my mask and went inside, wondering how strict the rules would be.
Cinemark’s website: “For the safety of our guests, employees and communities, Cinemark will require that face masks be worn throughout our theaters. Masks may be removed when eating and drinking inside the auditorium.”
That’s mixed messaging when a sign outside the theater says that masks are “recommended.”
I watched while, in a 15-minute span, more than a dozen people walked in from the outside not wearing masks, gave their ticket to be torn for entrance, and moved on to the concession stand or down the hall to their auditorium without being asked to put on a mask.
When the line subsided, I asked the employee tearing tickets: “Are masks not required?” and he said, “They are.”
To which I replied, “I’m seeing people enter without masks on.” To which he replied, “Oh, yeah, I’m sure they have them and they’re just going to take them off when they go to their seat.”
That may be, but this feels like either poor training or an employee who, like many during the pandemic, isn’t looking for confrontation when seeing someone who’s not wearing a mask.
But this was a young man who has, for all intents and purposes, been asked to be the face of the Cinemark brand.
Cinemark’s corporate office did not return a call asking for comment.
This is in no way an attempt to single out Cinemark Tulsa, a busy theater and a well-run establishment for years. Quite the opposite. The young man or woman tearing tickets may be vigilant about masks the majority of the time.
From an enforcement standpoint, from what I saw at multiple theaters, I found that the rules were inconsistent from theater to theater.
Movie theater owners and operators will say that they have consulted with experts and decided on a plan as elaborate as AMC, pledging to use “HEPA filter vacuums, MERV 13 air filters, and employees will disinfect auditoriums with electrostatic disinfectant sprayers before each showtime.”
But the truth is that they’re all making it up as they go because they’ve never had to open in the middle of a global pandemic.
Movie theaters are going to do the best that they can.
And for some that’s not going to be enough to go to a place where people congregate.
But I can report seeing good signs as well.
I saw lots of masks at AMC Southroads 20, where masks were required.
I saw people sitting with a seat between them and strangers inside an auditorium that was about 40% of capacity for a sold-out show — 25 or so people in a room with a capacity for 72.
I’d gone inside AMC a week before “Tenet” arrived to lure in customers, and in an hour’s time, I’d seen four guests come inside, or about half as many as the number of employees on the clock.
A week later, business was picking up and people seemed content to comply with established safety rules. That’s a good sign.
Ordering popcorn at the concession stand resulted in an AMC guest being issued a gray cardboard tray in which their tub of popcorn was placed — along with packets of butter and salt available for customers to open and apply the desired amount.
Between the masks and this food effort, with anything more complicated than popcorn stopped for now, AMC looked like a shining beacon for safe moviegoing.
But then there were the soft drinks being dispensed through the Coca-Cola Freestyle touch-screen soda machines, which are self-serve.
People were given cups and told no refills, but, of course, it happened.
Even the old “Well, if I don’t get a refill, I’m going to stand here and guzzle some right now and refill it” happened.
Rules are made to be broken.
A manager’s comment: “We’re watching that closely. I don’t think it happens very often.”
This was in stark contrast to a recent opening-day visit to Starworld 20, where people who purchased popcorn were pointed toward a popcorn condiment station about 20 feet away, where they could use a pump to apply butter and a salt shaker.
So these were touched by people’s hands, unless everyone was nice enough pick up a piece of wax paper that was set aside for touching purposes. That’s a lot of trust.
“That’s how we’re doing it, and every 10 to 15 minutes someone cleans that area, and we have the wax paper to pick things up,” said Darin Miller, B&B Theatres district manager.
“We’re very big on letting people put on what they want. I know it drives me crazy to tell someone ‘More, please’ over and over again.”
So some of these policies are going to be a matter of what you are comfortable with confronting at the theater.
On this last account, I can’t relay what one woman told me about the situation because I can’t print those words in a family newspaper. Let’s just say that she was unhappy with the butter-pumping protocol.
Once you move past the layers of Plexiglas, which seem to have been installed in all of the local theaters in areas of payment transactions and food handling, you go inside the auditorium and take your assigned seats.
Once seated, I felt safe as long as no one sneezed in my direction. That didn’t happen in three hours’ time, and it was one of the most respectful, quiet audiences I could ever remember.
The movie was good, and so was the experience.
There still aren’t many movies besides “Tenet,” which was on as many as 10 screens at a time on a recent Friday night at a couple of the largest theaters.
That was unusual, but for now it may be the new normal at the cinema, where things just seemed a little off.
You know, like 2020.
