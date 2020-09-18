Michael Smith: I went back to the movie theater, and I found the new normal, which isn't normal at all

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I went back to the movie theater looking not for comedy or drama or action-adventure. I went to see “Tenet,” and I was looking for normalcy.

We’re all looking for normalcy, and with the release of “Tenet,” theater operators are thinking that it’s normal for you to come back to the movies.

But it’s not normal. It couldn’t be.

I went to the Cinemark Tulsa, the multiplex at 71st Street and U.S. 169, put on my mask and went inside, wondering how strict the rules would be.

Cinemark’s website: “For the safety of our guests, employees and communities, Cinemark will require that face masks be worn throughout our theaters. Masks may be removed when eating and drinking inside the auditorium.”

That’s mixed messaging when a sign outside the theater says that masks are “recommended.”

I watched while, in a 15-minute span, more than a dozen people walked in from the outside not wearing masks, gave their ticket to be torn for entrance, and moved on to the concession stand or down the hall to their auditorium without being asked to put on a mask.

When the line subsided, I asked the employee tearing tickets: “Are masks not required?” and he said, “They are.”