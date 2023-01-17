Meg Gould named Tulsa FMAC executive director

Meg Gould has been announced as the new executive director of Tulsa Regional Tourism and the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture. She will assume her role and duties Tuesday.

Gould arrives in the Tulsa market as an accomplished film and creative industries professional with 30 years of experience across many facets of the business.

A news release said her film career began in Los Angeles working on such projects as “Godzilla” (with Matthew Broderick), the Academy Awards, the World Cup, Garth Brooks’ “Red Strokes” music video and many other film and television productions as a production coordinator, production manager and producer.

After moving back to Dallas to work on “Walker, Texas Ranger,” Gould joined the Dallas Film Commission, a department of VisitDallas, and was quickly promoted to assistant director. During her time there, she helped retain filming for the television series “Dallas” for an additional three seasons. Gould was eventually instrumental in the rebranding of the Dallas Film and Creative Industries Office, which included developing a new website and the creative industries directory, as well as obtaining the Texas Music Friendly Community certification.

“It is no secret that Tulsa’s reputation in the film industry continues to grow rapidly,” Gould said in the release. “Coupling that with a rich history and lineage in both live and recorded music and countless inspiring performing and visual arts communities throughout, I am so thrilled to join this remarkable region and, in all sincerity, cannot wait to dive in to amplify, enable and contribute.”

Joining Gould at Tulsa FMAC is University of Tulsa graduate and former Tulsa FMAC contractor Natalie Dankert as the new Tulsa FMAC manager. Dankert has worked extensively with Tulsa FMAC for more than a year to execute Play Tulsa Music and assist in the planning and executing of Tulsa’s band and artist representation at SXSW 2022, and she has managed Tulsa FMAC’s social media content, channels and response since August 2022.

Gould and Dankert’s first week together will include a visit to Sundance Film Festival to amplify “Fancy Dance,” a project supported by Film Tulsa and the Cherokee Nation Film Office, which will premiere in the U.S. Dramatic Competition.

The release said Gould’s announcement follows months of strategic review and assessment of Tulsa FMAC programming; future needs for the film, music and arts communities in the region; and careful consideration among the Tulsa FMAC board as well as key industry stakeholder input.

“Our search for the right person for the job included careful insight from our Tulsa FMAC board and task force members and consultation with peer film offices within the state reviewing our collective goals,” Renee McKenney, senior vice president of tourism for the Tulsa Regional Chamber and president of Tulsa Regional Tourism, said in the release.

“I couldn’t be more pleased and excited about what Meg’s robust experience and national and local connections within the film and creative industries will bring when coupled with the region’s already strong community and potential.”

Tulsa FMAC’s film and music enablement duties have continued to increase during pandemic years empowered by CARES Act and American Rescue Plan Act funding from Tulsa County through programs like the Film Tulsa fund and Play Tulsa Music.

In its most recent fiscal year (July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022), Tulsa FMAC assisted in 28 film and television productions and, in calendar year 2022, facilitated more than 1,600 live music events.

The news release said Gould’s role will serve as a connective tissue for maintaining such successful programs for Tulsa’s creative industries while ushering in new solutions.