Something Rachel Wilson should be able to confirm: Dracula is dressed to kill in “Renfield.”

Renfield, if you need an introduction, has been part of Dracula lore since he was written as a loyal henchman to the count in Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel.

Renfield resurfaced as Dracula’s (bat)wing man in multiple films. Music artist and actor Tom Waits, who appeared in the 1983 shot-in-Tulsa film “The Outsiders,” portrayed Renfield in the 1992 Francis Ford Coppola film “Bram Stoker’s Dracula.”

Now? Coppola’s nephew, Nicolas Cage, stars as Dracula and Nicholas Hoult stars as the title character in the newly released horror comedy “Renfield.” After centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to free himself from Dracula’s leash, if such a thing can be achieved.

“I’m a lifelong horror kid, so any opportunity to work on a horror movie is ‘candy store’ for me,” Wilson said, indicating there has never been a Dracula film that so thoroughly explores Renfield’s point of view.

Wilson contributed to what moviegoers will see in “Renfield.” The 2010 graduate of Broken Arrow High School was a set costumer on the film. She said she had a blast (“I feel so lucky”) and described watching the two Nics — Cage and Hoult — as a career high.

“They both brought 150% every damn day,” she said. “Nic Cage is an icon in and out of the horror genre, and I think he had wanted to play Dracula for a while, so it was obvious he had spent a long time crafting the character, and the clothes are a huge part of that manifestation.”

Post-Broken Arrow, Wilson has lived in Dallas (she studied film at SMU), Los Angeles and New Orleans. If you’re in the film industry, you go where the work is. She traveled for different productions the last two-plus years and is heading off to another adventure.

“It’s a blessing to be able to see the country and spend time in cities I’d likely otherwise never have seen,” she said. “The relationships you make in production create this intense camaraderie, then, suddenly, you’re gone. So it has really taught me to hold on loosely and appreciate those companionships, even the ones that are temporary. It’s beautiful to look back and know that those friendships and memories constellate the map. My ‘people’ are all over.”

By way of “Renfield,” let’s get to know more about Wilson (Rachel C. Wilson on IMDb) and the job of being a set costumer.

“I’m a film nerd at heart,” Wilson said. “I love film history and reading about the golden age of Hollywood. It’s fun to be a part of a machine that’s more than a century in the making. Filmmaking, in any department, is storytelling. Even though costumers are working with clothing, connecting with the story material allows you to explore your work a little deeper and find brilliance in the nuance of the costumes and how they function in the space and on camera. It’s a very laborious, meticulous, physical job but there’s also a lot of creativity in it.”

Wilson has handled other jobs in the industry, but was a set costumer on “Yellowstone” and the prequel series “1883” in addition to “Renfield.”

“I love being a costumer and I particularly enjoy being on set because of its chemistry,” she said. “It takes so many people and decisions and hours of work to create each on-camera moment, and it’s really special to witness that alchemy. It’s fun to celebrate as a group when we accomplish a tricky shot or a take where everything lines up just right. The energy of a really cool moment on set can carry you through a long, hard day.”

Tell us something about being a set costumer they a person wouldn’t know unless they were a set costumer.

“Set costuming is an endurance job,” Wilson said. “You’re there before the sun comes up, prepping the clothing and setting the trailers, and you stay until the last actor is changed and the clothing is cleaned and tucked back away for tomorrow’s work. So you have to find little pockets of time throughout the day to take a little rest and re-energize yourself.

“And I’ve learned that set costuming will teach you a lot about observation. You’re looking for little tiny details in the looks as well as how they appear in the big picture of the entire set and scene. I have a natural instinct for caretaking and there’s a lot of that in the job — reading people and learning to be quietly supportive in a setting that’s really bustling and populated.

Wilson said each project is its own “beast.”

“On ‘Yellowstone,’ for example, it’s contemporary and you’re dressing people to mirror real life, so the clothes are easy to understand and the dressing is intuitive,” she said.

“But then again, on most shows, you’re not trying to sew a button on when someone is six feet above you on a horse. What ‘Renfield’ lacked in horse problems, it made up for in blood! With ‘Y:1883,’ our challenges were abundant: river crossings, livestock, wagons, the elements, dirt — dirt everywhere — and 100-years-old garments that are literally disintegrating in our hands.”

Continuing, Wilson said, “Some shows present challenges because the costumes require a lot of attention and, in other cases, it’s the elements or the numbers or the location that kick your butt. I really enjoy both modes of working, and could never choose one. It’s the balance and the change of pace from show to show that give me the energy to work those 15-hour days. Ultimately, you’re working with people, so it’s transforming them and empowering them to really wear those clothes that gives costumers joy.”

Wilson said “Renfield” was a “battlefield” for a costumer in the best way.

“There are quite literally hundreds of stunts in the movie, as well as the bloodshed that’s inherent to the genre,” she said.

“Then, of course, we were working in the magic and the chaos of New Orleans during Mardi Gras season, making a horror-comedy-action movie. It was 100 mph at every location and the feeling of it was electric. I worked a lot with the stunt players and, even though those scenes are so thoroughly rehearsed and choreographed and made safe, there’s an organic element to it all that keeps me on my toes as a costumer. It’s very physical, so of course the movement changes and garments break and I have to step in and help make it work. That creative problem solving is one of my favorite parts of the job.”

Because Dracula and Renfield have a great legacy, it’s possibly intimidating to try to artfully update and honor the mythology. Wilson asked her boss, costume designer Lisa Lovaas, how she approached the process.

Lovaas’ response: “When designing Nic Cage’s Dracula costumes for the upcoming movie ‘Renfield,’ I wanted to pay homage to the classic Dracula movies while also bringing a modern twist to the design. To achieve this, I pulled references from classic Dracula films, studying the costumes worn by actors like Bela Lugosi and Christopher Lee. By blending elements from these iconic looks with a contemporary rock and roll style, I was able to create a costume that feels both familiar and fresh. From the iconic cape to the sharp, modern lines of the suit, every detail was carefully crafted to create a memorable and distinctive take on the legendary vampire.”

Said Wilson: “The costumes in ‘Renfield,’ particularly Dracula’s, are so cool. I can’t wait for people to see what she crafted. Watch closely. There are so many artful little details and Easter eggs in these costumes. It’s like a scavenger hunt.”