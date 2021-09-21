Mayor scheduled to attend 'The Outsiders' plaque dedication at Circle Cinema

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum will speak during a noon Sunday, Sept. 26 plaque dedication ceremony that will acknowledge Circle Cinema as a filming site for the 1983 film “The Outsiders.”

Danny O’Connor of the Outsiders House Museum will be present for the ceremony, which is open to the public in advance of a sold-out screening of “The Outsiders: The Complete Novel” 4K restoration later Sunday. An encore screening will take place 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29 with tickets available at circlecinema.org.