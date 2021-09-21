 Skip to main content
Mayor scheduled to attend 'The Outsiders' plaque dedication at Circle Cinema
Mayor scheduled to attend 'The Outsiders' plaque dedication at Circle Cinema

  • Updated
Bynum at Outsiders House

Tulsa Mayor G.T Bynum, who spoke during the opening of the Outsiders House Museum in 2019, will attend a plaque dedication ceremony at Circle Cinema. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum will speak during a noon Sunday, Sept. 26 plaque dedication ceremony that will acknowledge Circle Cinema as a filming site for the 1983 film “The Outsiders.”

Danny O’Connor of the Outsiders House Museum will be present for the ceremony, which is open to the public in advance of a sold-out screening of “The Outsiders: The Complete Novel” 4K restoration later Sunday. An encore screening will take place 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29 with tickets available at circlecinema.org.

