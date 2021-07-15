Matt Damon talks 'Stillwater' on 'CBS Sunday Morning'

Damon said he will not be working this fall so he can get his family settled in New York and get his kids ready for new schools

Damon talked with Doane about shooting “Stillwater;” what the COVID-19 pandemic taught him; his past films; how his children view his work; and why he wants to make sure his children are grounded.

“Look – they’re growing up with a lot more stuff than – their mom or I ever had and so – that’s – so we keep an eye on that,” Damon tells Doane, admitting he worries about it.

“Yeah, I worry – but, you know – I think when I got to Harvard I met a lot of kids who are very wealthy ... and some of them were in a lot of pain there. Their parents weren’t there for them, you know, like at all. And I remember thinking ‘Oh, I get it,’ – like, that’s money doesn’t solve anything.”

The release of “Stillwater” was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is arriving at a time when the industry hopes to rebound.

“Hopefully people will get back in the habit of coming out together and going so that we can all still have jobs,” Damon says.

“You say ‘hopefully’ – do you worry about that?” Doane asked.