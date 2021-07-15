Matt Damon talks about 'Stillwater' on 'CBS Sunday Morning'

Academy Award winner Matt Damon, star of a critically praised new film (“Stillwater”) that includes scenes shot in Oklahoma towns, was interviewed by Seth Doane for a “CBS Sunday Morning” segment that will air Sunday, July 18. “CBS Sunday Morning” begins at 8 a.m. and airs locally on KOTV, Channel 6.
In “Stillwater,” scheduled to be released July 30, Damon plays an Oklahoma oil rig worker who is out of his element when he goes to France to free his daughter (played by Abigail Breslin) from prison.
Damon and others associated with the film got a five-minute ovation after a screening of “Stillwater” at the Cannes Film Festival. The ovation brought the actor to tears.
“Man, I — I was just — overwhelmed,” Damon says in the interview. “I’ve been watching stuff on my television like everybody else for a year and a half. And to go back into a theater and be reminded that … turning out the lights with … hundreds or a thousand, you know, strangers … and, and taking in something together is really wonderful.”
Damon said he gets choked up more easily now that he has children.
“It’s like my job has become a lot easier because I don’t have to try,” he said. “I don’t have to reach for any emotions, … whether it’s joy or whether it’s pain or whether it’s because it’s all just nearby — because the stakes are so much higher — when you have kids.”
Damon said he will not be working this fall so he can get his family settled in New York and get his kids ready for new schools.
He talked with Doane about shooting “Stillwater”, what the COVID-19 pandemic taught him, his past films, how his children view his work and why he wants to make sure his children are grounded.
“Look — they’re growing up with a lot more stuff than — their mom or I ever had and so — that’s — so we keep an eye on that,” Damon tells Doane, admitting that he worries about it.
“Yeah, I worry — but, you know — I think when I got to Harvard I met a lot of kids who are very wealthy, … and some of them were in a lot of pain there. Their parents weren’t there for them, you know, like at all. And I remember thinking ‘Oh, I get it,’ — like, that’s money doesn’t solve anything.”
The release of “Stillwater” was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is arriving at a time when the industry hopes to rebound.
“Hopefully people will get back in the habit of coming out together and going so that we can all still have jobs,” Damon says.
“You say ‘hopefully.’ Do you worry about that?” Doane asks.
“No, no, no. I think actually that people have been waiting and, at least, anecdotally, people have been waiting and just can’t wait to get back to normal life,” Damon says. “It was a very inhumane way to live — to be disconnected from each other. I really came out of this whole experience realizing how much we need each other, and the connections that we make are so vital to our lives and what being human is.”