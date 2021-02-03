 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Mank,' written by Tulsan, leads Golden Globe nominees
alert special report top story

'Mank,' written by Tulsan, leads Golden Globe nominees

{{featured_button_text}}

A movie written by a Tulsan captured six nominations — more than any other film — when nominations were announced Wednesday for the 78th Golden Globe Awards.

The film is “Mank,” directed by David Fincher. The screenplay was written by his father, the late Jack Fincher, who attended Central High School and the University of Tulsa before becoming a journalist and screenwriter. Jack Fincher died in Los Angeles in 2003.

“Mank” is a biographical drama about “Citizen Kane” co-writer Herman Mankiewicz. In addition to earning Jack Fincher a nomination for best screenplay, “Mank” snared nominations for best film, best director, best actor (Gary Oldman), best supporting actress (Amanda Seyfried) and best score.

“Mank” was literally decades in the making. Variety, which interviewed David Fincher about the film, said it almost never made it to the screen. Variety said the film was supposed to get made by Polygram in the 1990s, but the deal fell apart. David Fincher pursued other projects but eventually returned to “Mank” and made it for Netflix.

“Mank” became available to moviegoers in limited theatrical release during the pandemic, and it began streaming on Netflix in December.

Jack Fincher was born in Bonham, Texas, and raised in Tulsa. In addition to working for the Tulsa World, he was a reporter for Life Magazine and became the magazine’s San Francisco Bureau chief in 1964. He left the magazine in 1970 to become a freelance journalist and contributed to Smithsonian, Human Behavior, Psychology Today and Readers’ Digest. He's authored two nonfiction books, including “The Looking-Glass World of the Left-Hander.” In 1991, he chose to pursue screenwriting.

“He also wrote a novel that he burned in front of my mother,” David Fincher said during a 2014 Playboy interview. “That’s a story I was told, and it has probably been hyperbolized, by me. But it’s who he was. He wanted to get it right.”

Among other Golden Globe nominees is “Minari,” an immigrant drama filmed in the Tulsa area. It was nominated in the category of best foreign language film. “Minari” captured a Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Netflix offerings led Golden Globes nominees with 42 nominations — 22 in film categories and 20 in television.

“The Crown” led TV entries with six nominations. Among them: best series, best drama and acting nominations for Olivia Colman and Josh O’Connor.

The Golden Globe Awards are scheduled Feb. 28.

David Fincher received best director Academy Award nominations for his work on "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" and "The Social Network." His other films include "Alien 3," "Seven," "The Game," "Fight Club," "Panic Room," "Zodiac," "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo" and "Gone Girl."

What the ale: Beer of the Week, Nothings Left Phase Rift

Meet 42 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love in the Tulsa area

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Golden Globe nominations

Complete list of nominees for the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards:

Best motion picture, drama: “The Father”; “Mank”; “Nomadland”; “The Trial of the Chicago 7”; “Promising Young Woman”

Best motion picture, musical or comedy: “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”; “Hamilton,”; “Music”; “Palm Springs”; “The Prom”

Best motion picture, foreign language: “Another Round”; “La Llorona”; “The Life Ahead”; “Minari”; “Two of Us”

Best actress in a motion picture, drama: Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”; Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”; Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”; Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”; Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Best actor in a motion picture, drama: Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”; Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”; Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”; Gary Oldman, “Mank”; Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian”

Best comedy or musical TV series: “Schitt’s Creek”; “Ted Lasso”; “The Great”; “The Flight Attendant”; “Emily in Paris”

Best drama TV series: “The Crown”; “Lovecraft Country”; “The Mandalorian”; “Ozark”; “Ratched”

Best actress, motion picture musical or comedy: Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”; Kate Hudson, “Music”; Michelle Pfeiffer, “French Exit”; Rosamund Pike, “I Care a Lot”; Anya Taylor-Joy, “Emma”

Best actor, motion picture musical or comedy: Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”; James Corden, “The Prom”; Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”; Dev Patel, “The Personal History of David Copperfield”; Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs”

Best director: Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”; Regina King, “One Night in Miami”; David Fincher, “Mank”; Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”; Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Best limited series or TV movie: “Normal People”; “The Queen’s Gambit”; “Small Axe”; “The Undoing”; “Unorthodox”

Best original song: “Fight for You,” “Judas and the Black Messiah”; “Hear My Voice,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7”; “Io Sì (Seen),” “The Life Ahead”; “Speak Now,” “One Night In Miami”; “Tigress & Tweed,” “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Best original score, motion picture: Alexandre Desplat, “The Midnight Sky”; Ludwig Goransson, “Tenet”; James Newton Howard, “News of the World”; Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, “Mank”; Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, “Soul”

Animated film: “Onward”; “The Croods: A New Age”; “Over the Moon”; “Soul”; “Wolfwalkers”

Best screenplay, motion picture: Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”; Jack Fincher, “Mank”; Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”; Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, “The Father”; Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland”

Best supporting actor, motion picture: Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”; Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”; Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”; Bill Murray, “On the Rocks”; Jared Leto, “The Little Things”

Best supporting actress, motion picture: Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”; Olivia Colman, “The Father”; Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”; Helena Zengel, “News of the World”; Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian”

Best supporting actress, television: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”; Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”; Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”; Julia Garner, “Ozark”; Cynthia Nixon, “Ratched”

Best supporting actor, television: John Boyega, “Small Axe”; Brendan Gleeson, “The Comey Rule”; Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”; Jim Parsons, “Hollywood,” Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing”

Best actress, television series, drama: Olivia Colman, “The Crown”; Emma Corrin, “The Crown”; Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”; Laura Linney, “Ozark”; Sarah Paulson, “Ratched”

Best actor, television series, drama: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”; Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”; Al Pacino, “Hunters”; Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Best actress, television series musical or comedy: Lily Collins, “Emily in Paris”; Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”; Elle Fanning, “The Great”; Jane Levy, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”; Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Best actor, television series, musical or comedy: Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”; Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”; Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”; Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Best actor, limited series or television movie: Bryan Cranston, “Your Honor”; Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”; Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”; Jeff Daniels, “The Comey Rule”; Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Best actress, limited series or television movie: Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”; Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Normal People”; Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”; Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”; Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Tags

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News