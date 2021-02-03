'Mank,' written by a former Tulsan, leads Golden Globe nominees

Jack Fincher was born in Bonham, Texas, and raised in Tulsa. In addition to working for the Tulsa World, he was a reporter for Life Magazine and became the magazine’s San Francisco Bureau chief in 1964. He left the magazine in 1970 to become a freelance journalist and contributed to Smithsonian, Human Behavior, Psychology Today and Readers’ Digest. He's authored two nonfiction books, including “The Looking-Glass World of the Left-Hander.” In 1991, he chose to pursue screenwriting.

“He also wrote a novel that he burned in front of my mother,” David Fincher said during a 2014 Playboy interview. “That’s a story I was told, and it has probably been hyperbolized, by me. But it’s who he was. He wanted to get it right.”

Among other Golden Globe nominees is “Minari,” an immigrant drama filmed in the Tulsa area. It was nominated in the category of best foreign language film. “Minari” captured a Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

Netflix offerings led Golden Globes nominees with 42 nominations — 22 in film categories and 20 in television.

“The Crown” led TV entries with six nominations. Among them: best series, best drama and acting nominations for Olivia Colman and Josh O’Connor.