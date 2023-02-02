No one can accuse John Swab of making “soft” movies.

“I don’t think so,” the Tulsa filmmaker said. “It’s not on purpose, either. I kind of get into it and it gets dark.”

Swab’s newest trip down a dark path is “Little Dixie.” Filmed in and around Tulsa, the revenge thriller arrives in select theaters (including Circle Cinema), on digital platforms and on demand Friday, Feb. 3. It was announced last year that Paramount Pictures had acquired worldwide distribution rights for the film.

Frank Grillo stars as Doc, a former special forces operative, in “Little Dixie.” The film, written and directed by Swab, begins with Doc attending the execution of an inmate who has ties to a Mexican drug cartel.

Post-execution developments obliterate a nothing-to-see-here deal that had been brokered with the cartel. Things get bloody when ruthless Raphael Prado (Beau Knapp) from the cartel family decides to exact payback.

Swab said he and producer Jeremy Rosen love Knapp: “He did ‘Ida Red’ with us. He has become a friend of ours. It was really fun to kind of give him the keys to that car and let him drive it. He went there. He definitely went there and got real twisted with it. I’m proud of him. I’m proud to know him and proud to have him in the movie, and I think he really did a great job with the character.”

How many payback deaths are enough? Raphael especially wants one man dead — and he wants grisly proof. He abducts Doc’s daughter, Little Dixie, in an attempt to secure Doc’s assistance.

There are zillions of movies where the good guy wears a white hat and the bad guy wears a black hat, and it’s just that simple. “Little Dixie” colors outside the lines.

Who’s the good guy in this film? Doc repeatedly proves he’s no angel, but at least he has a motive moviegoers can get behind, which is doing whatever it takes to make sure his daughter returns home safely.

“I kind of always grew up rooting for the bad guy,” Swab said. “I don’t know what that says about me. But I enjoyed when it was gray. I enjoyed when it was kind of good people doing bad things and bad people struggling with being bad. I like that tightrope walk between the two worlds. I think that makes for way more interesting characters than clear-cut good versus evil.”

Swab, asked what inspired “Little Dixie,” replied that he loves Charles Bronson movies.

“I love kind of that classic, no-frills, just dark, action movie,” Swab said. “Frank (appearing in his third Swab film; more to come) has become a little bit of a muse for me. I have gotten to know him really well as a friend and also as a collaborator, so I kind of took the opportunity to write something specific for him and just kind of put his acting chops on display. He is willing to kind of go wherever I want to take the story.”

It was suggested to Swab there’s some Bronson in Grillo.

“He’s got better hair,” Swab said. “But, yeah. Other than that, he’s pretty similar to Charles Bronson in my mind. He’s kind of the new-age Bronson, to me.”

Swab’s favorite Bronson flick (there’s a movie poster on the wall to prove it) is perhaps “Hard Times,” Walter Hill’s 1975 directorial debut.

“Bronson plays this bare knuckles fighter who shows up in New Orleans in the ‘30s and is kind of trying to earn his keep before he leaves town and things go awry,” Swab said before mentioning other Bronson films. “‘Death Wish’ is a classic. ‘10 to Midnight.’ ‘The Great Escape.’ I’m a big ‘70s and ‘80s ‘B’ movie guy. I say ‘B’ movie not in a derogatory way. I tend to think they are far superior to ‘A’ movies a lot of the time.”

Speaking of favorites, Sam Peckinpah is probably Swab’s favorite director from the past. Among Peckinpah’s films is 1974’s “Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia.”

“That’s one of my favorite films,” Swab said. “I’ve got that poster on my wall, too. It would be a joke if I tried to say that’s not a big influence on (“Little Dixie”), for obvious reasons. I would like to think it is it’s own movie, but it definitely is a nod to one of my favorites, that’s for sure.”

There are pivotal moments in “Little Dixie” where situations could go north or south — or maybe the outcome is “did he really do that?” Swab said he likes to surprise himself when writing films. He doesn’t dive in with a full breakdown of a script, and he said he never knows how the script is going to end.

“I kind of do it in segments and pieces and react to what I have written, and I don’t try to force my hand on what I think should happen,” he said.

“I am almost reacting to what the characters are doing, so a lot of the times I am surprised at what happens. It’s kind of cool to have that be my process because, after I write the script, I kind of put it down for a few weeks and then I re-read it, and it’s like I don’t even really know what’s going to happen because I didn’t plan any of it. I get to read it with fresh eyes, as kind of an innocent bystander. I hate movies where you watch it and they kind of telegraph it, what’s going to go down next.”

Because “Little Dixie” was filmed locally, Oklahomans may spot familiar shooting locations, including, for the first time in a Swab movie, the Blue Whale of Catoosa. Claremore Sequoyah was used for a school scene that included a helicopter on the football field. Swab is appreciative of his “great friends” in the Rogers County Sheriff’s Department.

“They are like the patron saints of our movies,” he said. “They have come up clutch for us so many times, and we love them.”

Danny O’Connor, founder and executive director of the Outsiders House Museum, makes his third appearance in a Swab film when he shows up briefly in “Little Dixie.”

“Danny pays me to be in the movies. I can’t turn down the money,” joked Swab. “Danny is obviously one of my closest buddies, and we have got a lot of things in common outside of movies. I’m super proud of what he has done for the city, and I love having him involved. It’s just a little Easter egg throughout these things. Any time he is available, I will throw him in.”

Another Easter egg for Swab-o-philes: There’s a television in a hotel room in “Little Dixie.” The movie showing on the TV is “Candy Land,” a Swab film released last month. “Candy Land” delves into the lives of “lot lizard” sex workers at a truck stop. Who or what is responsible when corpses start accumulating?

Again, Swab can’t be accused of making “soft” films. “Little Dixie” is rated R for strong violence and bloody images, pervasive language, some sexual content and brief nudity.

Swab, asked what he likes about the film, said this:

“I just love how unapologetic it is. I think that’s one thing that I take a lot of pride in when it comes to my movies is they just are what they are and they are not seeking anybody’s approval, necessarily. They are all so brazen and dark and twisted and not sorry for it either, because there is not some sort of grand political statement, at least in this film.

“It’s just a movie. You are supposed to have fun watching it. I’m really proud that we got the performances we did out of everybody and it is it’s own thing, man. Jeremy and I love it. At the end of the day, our barometer is ‘Did we like it?’ And if he and I both like it, then I don’t really need anybody else’s approval. I’m just happy now to get it out and let people react to it.”