Lily Gladstone talks about Osage Nation influence on 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

  • Updated
Lily Gladstone

Lily Gladstone poses for a portrait to promote the film "Fancy Dance" at the Latinx House during the Sundance Film Festival. Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP

 Jimmie Tramel

Actress Lily Gladstone of the upcoming shot-in-Oklahoma film “Killers of the Flower Moon” indicated in an interview with Variety that the Osage Nation impacted what Martin Scorsese had planned for the film.

Gladstone took part in the interview because she is in “Fancy Dance,” an Erica Tremblay film being shown at Sundance Film Festival. Filmed on land in the Cherokee Nation, "Fancy Dance" was the first recipient that is a part of the Cherokee Nation Film Incentive that began in early 2022.

She was asked about “Killers of the Flower Moon” and said Osage chief Geoffrey Standing Bear was a consultant on the film, which is about the serial murders of the Osage in the 1920s.

“The work is better when you let the world inform the work,” Gladstone told Variety. “That was very refreshing how involved the production got with the (Osage) community. As the community warmed up to our presence, the more the community got involved with the film. It’s a different movie than the one he walked in to make almost entirely because of what the community had to say about how it was being made and what was being portrayed.”

Expected later this year, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is based on David Grann’s book of the same name.

