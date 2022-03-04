Let's rank Batman films before Admiral Twin opens 2022 season with 'The Batman'

What’s that light in the distance? Is it the Bat-Signal? Or is that an illuminated movie screen because the Admiral Twin Drive-In is opening for a new season.

Maybe both?

Opening weekend has arrived for Tulsa’s historic drive-in theater. The 2022 season will be christened Friday, March 4 with “The Batman” and other films.

The Admiral Twin celebrated a 70th anniversary last year, and Batman is celebrating a return to movie screens. Robert Pattinson is Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoe Kravitz is Catwoman and Paul Dano is the Riddler in “The Batman.”

In honor of the occasion, here’s one man’s ranking of past Batman flicks — not counting animated films or the multi-chapter theatrical serials of 1943 and 1949:

1. Batman (1989)

This isn’t the best Batman story on film, but it’s at the top of the list because Tim Burton’s blockbuster wasn’t “only” a film. It was an event.

The summer of ’89 was the summer of Batman, swept in by a tidal wave of bat merchandise. Bat shirts were everywhere. Among high-end merch: Batman and Joker guitars created by Tulsa’s Bill Rich.

Superhero movies are released one after another nowadays, but, before this movie hit cinemas, Batman hadn’t appeared on the big screen in 23 years. People swarmed to theaters to see if Burton (whose previous movies were the comedies “Pee Wee’s Big Adventure” and “Beetlejuice”) would do injustice to Batman by playing him for laughs. Comedic actor Michael Keaton was cast as Batman. Oh, the humanity! Bat-lovers were convinced Keaton was wrong for the part. False alarm: Keaton was great, Jack Nicholson lit up the screen as the Joker and moviegoers returned for repeat viewings.

2. The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

I said in the past that Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy got better with each installment. That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.

Bane breaks the Bat, just like in the comics. The trick with superhero movies is making audiences believe the good guy might actually lose (props to “Superman II” for doing this well). The good guys always win, right? If you saw this one in theaters, you probably wondered if Batman would win — or survive.

3. The Dark Knight (2008)

A person would have to be crazy or brilliant to attempt to follow Nicholson’s performance as the Joker. Heath Ledger was crazy and brilliant as the Joker, earning an Academy Award for best supporting actor.

4. Batman: The Movie (1966)

Batman was campy, must-see TV in a 1960s television series. Two months after the first season ended, Adam West (as Batman) and Burt Ward (as Robin) reprised their TV roles in the first full-length Batman theatrical film. The primary Bat-villains of the era — Joker, Penguin, Catwoman, Riddler — teamed up to make life difficult for the dynamic duo. If you want a serious Dark Knight, watch the Nolan trilogy. If your goal is just to have fun, then watch this TV version of Batman break out a can of shark repellant because he’s just that prepared.

5. Batman Begins (2005)

Nolan and Christian Bale got the Bat franchise back on track after prior films had gone way off the rails.

6. Batman Returns (1992)

Burton and Keaton re-enlisted for a sequel to the 1989 Batman film. It’s not bad. It just felt like a sequel. Danny DeVito’s Penguin was more monstrous than Burgess Meredith’s TV Penguin, and Michelle Pfeiffer co-starred as Catwoman.

7. Batman & Robin (1997)

George Clooney wore the cowl in the last of Joel Schumacher’s two Batman films. Uma Thurman (Poison Ivy) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (Mr. Freeze) were among baddies. The Rotten Tomatoes ranking for this one is 12%, lowest for a solo Batman movie. It was necessary to hit the reset button after this one.

8. Batman Forever (1995)

I saw it and still can’t remember what it was about, which says plenty. Val Kilmer took his only turn as Batman. Jim Carrey was the Riddler and Tommy Lee Jones was Two-Face, perhaps because two villains are better than one, but the real villain was whoever made the decision to put nipples on Batman’s costume.

9. Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

I don’t walk out of movies, but was tempted to make an exception. It’s 152 minutes long and feels longer.

