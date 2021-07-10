Leonardo DiCaprio tours Outsiders House Museum Saturday

Now it’s OK to call Leonardo DiCaprio an honorary greaser.

During a Saturday excursion to Tulsa, the Academy Award-winning actor popped in to visit the Outsiders House Museum.

DiCaprio is in Oklahoma for the making of the Martin Scorsese film “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which is being shot primarily in Pawhuska.

Danny O’Connor, a music artist and curator of the Outsiders House Museum, posted photos of himself with DiCaprio on social media along with this message: “Like I always say, you never know who’s going to stop by the Outsiders House Museum. Great seeing you, my friend, after all these years.”

Elaborating later, O’Connor said, “It has been over 20 years since we last spoke. Leo stopped by unannounced, so when I saw him walk in — despite him wearing a mask — I said something like ‘Is that you Leo?’ His bodyguard said ‘no!,’ but then he turned to see who was talking to him and then instantly recognized me. I credit that to Soleil Moon Frye’s ‘Kid 90’ documentary that he hand a hand in producing, I believe.”

Frye and O’Connor are longtime friends and she visited him at the Outsiders House Museum to shoot footage for the documentary.