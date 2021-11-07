Leif Garrett at 60: Actor talks about his experiences making 'The Outsiders' in Tulsa

“I would’ve taken a two-picture deal from Paramount or Universal in a heartbeat,” Garrett told the Tulsa World. “They never told me about it. They nixed it because they wanted to start their own company, which was their film division, which obviously never took off. ... But after doing a movie like ‘The Outsiders,’ they wanted me to do a movie about foosball.”

“I would say it’s one of the highlights in my life, as well as in my film career,” Garrett said. “I don’t know that I appreciated it as much as I should have then, but, just like know, this is 40 years later that we are talking about this. We are talking about a film that not only was life-changing for most of the kids in their middle school education, but ... a lot of the people I knew read the book because it was a good book. It really spoke to all the things that still take place today in life — the social classes, the economics of that and just the weirdness between kids growing up when you are afraid or interested in people other than your own social scene.”