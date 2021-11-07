Leif Garrett at 60: Actor talks about his experiences making 'The Outsiders' in Tulsa

Isn’t it about time we heard from a soc?
Ever since “The Outsiders” was shot in Tulsa, interviews with actors from the film have been conducted almost exclusively with “greasers.”
Leif Garrett played doomed soc Bob Sheldon in “The Outsiders.” He has a milestone birthday approaching — he turns 60 Nov. 8 — and agreed to talk about his Outsiders experiences in a recent phone interview with the Tulsa World.
The cast was populated with fresh faces who catapulted from “The Outsiders” to prominence. Rob Lowe. Patrick Swayze. Emilio Estevez. Ralph Macchio. C. Thomas Howell. Matt Dillon. Tom Cruise.
Garrett was the outlier.
Garrett soared to fame before enlisting for “The Outsiders.” He compiled an extensive list of TV credits and appeared in about a dozen films before “The Outsiders,” beginning with “Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice” in 1968 and including all three films in the original “Walking Tall” trilogy.
Garrett’s good looks and blond mane landed him on the cover of every Tiger Beat-type magazine in the second half of the 1970s. He capitalized by launching a singing career, charting with a series of cover songs (“Surfin’ USA,” “Runaround Sue,” “The Wanderer“) before reaching the top 10 with his signature song, “I Was Made for Dancin.’“ The song was featured when he played twins in a “Wonder Woman” episode titled “My Teenage Idol is Missing.“
Garrett’s popularity mushroomed to such heights that he experienced his own strain of Beatlemania. Fans fainted at his public appearances. They shrieked loudly enough to almost drown out music at his concert appearances. He drew a crowd of 35,000 to a 1979 concert at the Astrodome. CBS granted him a TV special in 1979. He was joined on the special by Bob Hope, Flip Wilson, Marie Osmond and Brooke Shields (one of many starlets he dated).
Now that you’ve been introduced or re-introduced to Garrett, let’s chat about his Tulsa connection.
Garrett said being in “The Outsiders” was the highlight of his acting career. He never had to work so hard to land a role.
Garrett was doing music promotion in London when he got a call from management saying he needed to hurriedly get to New York to try out for “The Outsiders.” He hopped a flight on a Concorde (“on my dime”) so he could arrive the night before 8 a.m. auditions at Joffrey Ballet School.
Garrett said there were two auditions — one in in New York for East Coast actors and one in Los Angeles for West Coast people. He’s the West Coast species, but circumstances landed him at the East Coast site with Dillon, Macchio and others.
Hopefuls were asked to read for all the parts.
“Basically the only part I didn’t read for was Cherry Valance,” said Garrett, who added he would have gladly read for that role (Diane Lane got the gig) if it meant he would be in the film. “I just wanted to be a part of it.”
Garrett described the audition as an all-day process with actors being eliminated throughout the day. Garrett, using the need to get back to L.A. as a reason for bailing, departed around 5 p.m., which was a little before the session ended. “But by then they pretty much had everyone sussed out, who they wanted and all that,” he said.
Why was it so important for Garrett to be in this film? It was motivation enough just to get to work with filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola.
“His stuff was so innovative,” Garrett said, mentioning “The Godfather.” “Come on, man. Can you beat that? You know what I’m saying? He’s a cinematic genius.”
Garrett said he got a “there’s a role you could be right for” call in regard to “The Outsiders.” He said the coveted role in the script (and the book that inspired it) was Ponyboy Curtis.
“And that’s the role I wanted,” he said. “But having blond hair, and I was already on top of the world at the moment in my musical career, it was obvious that I wasn’t right for the Ponyboy part, but I was right for the soc leader, Bob Sheldon.”
Garrett said the stress level was unbelievable at the audition because actors were working “against” other actors and reading scenes with the competition.
“They obviously wanted the cream of the crop, if you will,” he said.
Garrett said Coppola did something amazing before the start of filming. The director planted seeds to generate animosity between the greaser actors and soc actors.
“He gave the socs, which was just the four of us — the two girls and me and Darren Dalton — mini-suites (at the Excelsior Hotel), whereas the greasers had just regular rooms. We had rumbles in the hotel lobby.”
Rumbles? They were orchestrated rumbles — practice rumbles — instead of “real” fights. For instance, there was a fountain in the hotel lobby, so it was a prime spot to rehearse the death scene of Garrett’s character.
Garrett said it was cold outside when the actual death scene and do-overs were filmed.
“I’d be laying on the ground and it’s three in the morning in Tulsa and I’m freezing my butt off,” Garrett said. “Francis goes ‘ready everyone? Oh, wait. Leif, can you stop shaking?’” It was awesome though.”
Asked what life was like on the 16th floor of the Excelsior Hotel, Garrett said it was great. He said he and Cruise boxed each other outside elevator doors at the hotel.
“He was the only one who was like a fanatic for workouts,” Garrett said. “Literally, he was running every morning, like miles. I went with him one day and I was like, dude, screw this. He was running three or four miles and I was like, OK, I did a mile, I’m good. Two miles, I’m good. Anyway, he brought boxing gloves. He was apparently into that. I don’t know. I’m assuming.”
Why box outside elevator doors? Elevators have bells. When the bell sounded, it was “go” time. Punches were thrown until the next bell.
Garrett arrived in Tulsa less than a week before filming began. He said they could have had actors present only for the time they were needed, which would have meant abbreviated stays for some cast members. He recalled that he was in Tulsa for a couple of months.
Asked if he wishes he could have taken part in the rumble scene near the end of the film, he said, “Are you kidding me? Of course I do. That was cinematically incredibly cool and a really fun thing to do.”
Garrett’s character didn’t live long enough to rumble. “By the way, I’m really happy they are doing the re-release of the extended version because I have more screen time.” (“The Outsiders” will debut on 4K disc Nov. 9; it will air Nov. 12 on TCM and will be available on HBO Max beginning Nov. 16.)
Some of the young cast members in “The Outsiders” had done a bit of show business work. Some were just starting their careers. Meanwhile, Garrett was a bonafide celebrity. Because he was the famous guy, he was a target. The other actors busted his chops.
When this subject was broached, Garrett shared a story about the photo that was used for “The Outsiders” movie poster. The photo shows the greaser actors smiling and laughing.
The actors were posing near a table loaded with snacks. Lowe wrote, in an article for Vanity Fair, that a production assistant at the photo shoot scolded a “local ragamuffin” for stealing candy bars and goodies intended for the talent. Garrett was standing near the snack table.
Lowe wrote that it was Macchio who said something — “hey, that’s for the actors” — to Garrett that sparked laughter among the greaser actors. Garrett recalled that the words came from Howell.
“He was a little smartass, dude,” Garrett said. “Think about it. He was only 15 and he got lead role in probably the biggest production in Hollywood at the time. He nailed it. So he was a little cocky and that’s great because he kind of needed that underneath the naivete, if you will, of his character. He had to have the innocence, but he also had to have that tiger underneath. He says ‘Hey, that’s for the actors.’ Because I was a musician. I was considered a musician at the time.”
“The Outsiders” is credited for launching the careers of many of cast members. Garrett was asked if he knew, from his experiences in Tulsa, that any of them would become stars.
“Everyone knew that Tom (Cruise) was absolutely so driven that it was ridiculous. ... I think everyone did a really good job. But I think that Tom was the one that was like — I think he and Emilio were probably the two most into it. They were the parts before they even got to Tulsa. Me, I waited until I got there.”
Garrett, asked if he wants to tell stories about any of his castmates, responded by saying he has stories about all of them. He told this one:
The greasers and socs were usually needed for shoots at different times of the day. That created opportunity. Garrett said he bribed the housekeeping people at the hotel into giving him a master key.
He said he and Dalton invaded greaser rooms to short-sheet beds, put cellophane over toilets and smear Vaseline on doorknobs. They were part of the Upside Down Patrol. Say what?
“I ended up having to pay a rather large bill for destruction of property. We glued furniture upside down to the ceiling. We had fun. We were bored. We had a lot of per diem. We had fun.”
Soc actors were given a bigger per diem than their greaser counterparts.
Actors are prone to second guess this or that about their performances. Garrett is happy with his work in “The Outsiders.” Ideally, the performance would’ve opened career doors. In a 2012 interview with Channel Guide Magazine, Garrett said his managers told Paramount and Universal he wasn’t interested in signing a two-movie deal after “The Outsiders.”
“I would’ve taken a two-picture deal from Paramount or Universal in a heartbeat,” Garrett told the Tulsa World. “They never told me about it. They nixed it because they wanted to start their own company, which was their film division, which obviously never took off. ... But after doing a movie like ‘The Outsiders,’ they wanted me to do a movie about foosball.”
Did the foosball movie ever get made? Said Garrett: “It got made, but it sucked.”
The takeaway from the whole Outsiders experience?
“I would say it’s one of the highlights in my life, as well as in my film career,” Garrett said. “I don’t know that I appreciated it as much as I should have then, but, just like know, this is 40 years later that we are talking about this. We are talking about a film that not only was life-changing for most of the kids in their middle school education, but ... a lot of the people I knew read the book because it was a good book. It really spoke to all the things that still take place today in life — the social classes, the economics of that and just the weirdness between kids growing up when you are afraid or interested in people other than your own social scene.”
