'Last Shoot Out:' Oklahoma actor and filmmaker Brock Harris keeps Westerns on comeback trail

Harris paid wrestling dues and choir dues on his way to a collision course with Dern.

Born in San Antonio, Harris was a child when his family moved to Stillwater, where his father was a college professor. He wrestled, which is very much a Stillwater thing, but got bitten by the movie/performance bug (he was attracted by the adventure of it all) and left town at age 17, prior to his senior year at Stillwater High School.

If you grow up in middle America, maybe there isn’t a clear path to being on movie screens? Harris, in response, expressed appreciation for his time in the Stillwater Boys Choir.

“It was led by this guy named Dr. Robert Ward and it was just particularly nice singing training,” Harris said.

“He did a really good job with the kids. He was the kind of guy that came in and shook everyone’s hand and made sure everyone knew how to shake a man’s hand and look them in the eye. We learned how to tie our ties and wear our little tuxes and stuff.”

Harris said that was a big point of entry for him into the world of art.