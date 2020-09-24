'Killing Pain': Documentary series wins regional Emmy Awards for chronicling Oklahoma's opioid crisis

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY - Even after almost two decades, Reggie Whitten's voice still thickens with emotion when he talks about his son, Brandon.

"It's hard to believe your own child can become an addict — and I didn't believe it. I grew up watching Andy Griffith, and I thought Otis the town drunk was really what an addict looked like. I'm ashamed to say this: I really thought it was bad people making bad decisions, and then I found my own son had become addicted to these painkillers," Whitten said.

"He was really a good boy. He just got sick, and I didn't really know what to do. I know so much more now, and I'm just trying to spread that out here. I guarantee you, we've saved a bunch of lives in the last 18 years with the knowledge that we learned from Brandon's death. So, I'm just going to keep doing that."