'Killers of the Flower Moon' scenes shot in Fairfax; Apple releases 'first look' image from film

“Killers of the Flower Moon” also stars De Niro and Jesse Plemons as well as Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Jason Isbell, Louis Cancelmi, Scott Shepherd, Sturgill Simpson and many others.

A major motion picture is of course going to attract people interested in celebrity sightings, but the set was protected by security and police. Filming also will take place in other Oklahoma towns, including Pawhuska.

Principal photography on the film began April 19, according to a news release from the Oklahoma Film + Music Office.

“We are thrilled to finally start production on ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ in Oklahoma,” Scorsese said in the release.

“To be able to tell this story on the land where these events took place is incredibly important and critical to allowing us to portray an accurate depiction of the time and people. We’re grateful to Apple, the Oklahoma Film and Music Office and the Osage Nation, especially all our Osage consultants and cultural advisors, as we prepare for this shoot. We’re excited to start working with our local cast and crew to bring this story to life on screen and immortalize a time in American history that should not be forgotten.”