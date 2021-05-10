'Killers of the Flower Moon' scenes shot in Fairfax; Apple releases 'first look' image from film

FAIRFAX — On the same day Apple released a “first look” image from “Killers of the Flower Moon,” people in Fairfax got a first-hand look at the making of a major motion picture.
Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” is being filmed in Oklahoma. Some Fairfax residents watched from their porches Monday as outdoor scenes were shot in the Osage County town. Scorsese and Robert De Niro were spotted amid the activity.
Based on David Grann’s best-selling book of the same name, “Killers of the Flower Moon” depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation in 1920s Oklahoma. The crimes came to be known as the Osage “reign of terror.”
Streets in Fairfax have been covered with dirt to make the town look more as it did 100 years ago. Retro automobiles were brought in for the shoot.
In a “first look” image released by Apple, actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone are wearing era-appropriate clothing in a scene set in 1919 Oklahoma. DiCaprio plays Ernest Burkhart in the film and Gladstone is Mollie Burkhart, an Osage woman who falls in love with him.
The cast includes Native actors, Gladstone included. The Montana native is of Blackfeet and Nez Perce descent. She made her film debut in Alex and Andrew Smith’s “Winter in the Blood” and recently appeared on Showtime’s “Billions” as well as Kelly Reichert’s features “Certain Women” and “First Cow.”
“Killers of the Flower Moon” also stars De Niro and Jesse Plemons as well as Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Jason Isbell, Louis Cancelmi, Scott Shepherd, Sturgill Simpson and many others.
A major motion picture is of course going to attract people interested in celebrity sightings, but the set was protected by security and police. Filming also will take place in other Oklahoma towns, including Pawhuska.
Principal photography on the film began April 19, according to a news release from the Oklahoma Film + Music Office.
“We are thrilled to finally start production on ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ in Oklahoma,” Scorsese said in the release.
“To be able to tell this story on the land where these events took place is incredibly important and critical to allowing us to portray an accurate depiction of the time and people. We’re grateful to Apple, the Oklahoma Film and Music Office and the Osage Nation, especially all our Osage consultants and cultural advisors, as we prepare for this shoot. We’re excited to start working with our local cast and crew to bring this story to life on screen and immortalize a time in American history that should not be forgotten.”
Scorsese is producing and directing “Killers of the Flower Moon” for Apple Studios from a screenplay by Eric Roth and Scorsese. Producing alongside Scorsese is Imperative Entertainment’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas in addition to DiCaprio and Appian Way Productions.