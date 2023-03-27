Ever since Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro set foot in Oklahoma to collaborate on a film adaptation of “Killers of the Flower Moon,” the big question has been this: When will the movie be released?

The answer arrived Monday, when Apple Original Films announced “Killers of the Flower Moon” will open on a limited basis Oct. 6 and open wide Friday, Oct. 20 before streaming globally on Apple TV+.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is based on David Grann’s best-selling book that depicts the serial murders of oil-rich members of the Osage Nation in the 1920s. The brutal crimes came to be known as the reign of terror.

Filming took place in Pawhuska, Fairfax, Tulsa and other Oklahoma towns in 2021. Sightseers flocked to Pawhuska, a primary filming location, to be an eyewitness to the making of the film and to perhaps catch a glimpse of the film’s stars.

In addition to De Niro and DiCaprio, the “Killers of the Flower Moon” cast includes Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Tantoo Cardinal, Jade Myers, Jillian Dion and JaNae Collins.

The Apple Studios film was directed by Scorsese and written for the screen by Eric Roth and Scorsese.

A news release from Apple Original Films did not address widespread reports that “Killers of the Flower Moon” will premiere at Cannes Film Festival. The 2023 Cannes Film Festival is scheduled May 16 through May 27.