As has long been speculated, Martin Scorsese’s shot-in-Oklahoma film “Killers of the Flower Moon” will premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

The news was confirmed by Apple Original Films and the festival, which said the film will be screened May 20. The festival announced it will welcome Martin Scorsese with Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, Tantoo Cardinal and other members of the cast and members of the filmmaking team.

However, the movie will not be viewed by film fans in the United States until months later. Apple Original Films announced March 27 that “Killers of the Flower Moon” will open on a limited basis Oct. 6 and open wide in theaters on Friday, Oct. 20 before the film streams globally on Apple TV+.

Based on David Grann’s best-selling book, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murders of members of the oil-rich Osage Nation. The string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the “Reign of Terror.”

The film adaptation was shot in Pawhuska, Fairfax, Tulsa and other Oklahoma towns in 2021.

Cannes said Scorsese is returning with an official selection for the first time since “After Hours” in 1986. He was awarded the Palme d’or in 1976 with “Taxi Driver,” which was presented in competition. He subsequently came back to the official selection on a regular basis and won the best director’s award for “After Hours.”