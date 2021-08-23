'Killers of the Flower Moon' cast members visit Outsiders House Museum

Actor Brendan Fraser, shown with Danny O'Connor of the Outsiders House Museum, was among "Killers of the Flower Moon" cast members who visited the museum. Courtesy Outsiders House Museum
Actors from "Killers of the Flower Moon" paid a visit to the Outsiders House Museum. Courtesy Outsiders House Museum,
Danny O'Connor of the Outsiders House Museum posed with Jesse Plemons when actors from "Killers of the Flower Moon" visited the museum. Courtesy Outsiders House Museum
Actors from “Killers of the Flower Moon,” a Martin Scorsese film being shot in Oklahoma, toured the Outsiders House Museum over the weekend.
According to Outsiders House social media posts, the visitors included Brendan Fraser, Jesse Plemons, Michael Abbott, Jr., Pat Healy, Josh Fadem and others.
“Like we always say, you never know who you might meet at the Outsiders House,” said a Facebook post.
The post concluded with a thanks to Tim Hudson “and the Bartlesville crew for making today another memorable day in north Tulsa. Stay Gold.”
Leonardo DiCaprio, who is starring with Robert De Niro in “Killers of the Flower Moon,” previously visited the Outsiders House.
Watch Now: 'Killers of the Flower Moon' filming continues in Pawhuska, tourists drawn to filming locations
Tulsa World's Jimmie Tramel gives an update on the Oklahoma-shot movie. Photos by Tulsa World's Mike Simons
Photos: See images of 'Killers of the Flower Moon' filming in downtown Tulsa
Killers of the Flower Moon
Actor Louis Cancelmi (in handcuffs) performs with other actors outside the Philtower Building during filming for the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon."
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Killers of the Flower Moon
Jesse Plemons walks onto Third Street after filming a scene for the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" in downtown Tulsa on Sunday.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Killers of the Flower Moon
Director Martin Scorsese supervises a scene outside of the Philtower building during filming for the movie Killers of the Flower Moon in downtown Tulsa on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Killers of the Flower Moon
Director Martin Scorsese (left) talks with Leonardo DiCaprio (center, in a gray hoodie), Jesse Plemons (right) and other crew members during filming for the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon."
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Killers of the Flower Moon
Fans watch from a distance as scenes from "Killers of the Flower Moon" is filmed outside the Philtower building in downtown Tulsa on Sunday.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Killers of the Flower Moon
A makeup artist touches up an extra before he walks past the camera during filming for the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" on Sunday.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Killers of the Flower Moon
An extra looks through a folder complete with an allotment deed during filming for the movie Killers of the Flower Moon in downtown Tulsa on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Killers of the Flower Moon
Director Martin Scorsese walks toward the old Federal Building during filming for the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon."
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Killers of the Flower Moon
Crew members set up outside the Philtower Building during filming for the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" in downtown Tulsa on Sunday.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Killers of the Flower Moon
Crews set up outside the Federal Courthouse at Third and Boulder during filming for the movie Killers of the Flower Moon in downtown Tulsa on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Killers of the Flower Moon
Actor Robert De Niro walks past antique cars and into the Federal Courthouse in downtown Tulsa during filming for the movie Killers of the Flower Moon Sunday, August 8, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Killers of the Flower Moon
Filming for the movie Killers of the Flower Moon outside the Federal Courthouse in downtown Tulsa on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Killers of the Flower Moon
Antique cars and modern film equipment outside the Federal Courthouse in Tulsa during filming for the movie Killers of the Flower Moon on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Killers of the Flower Moon
Actors in police uniforms file into the Federal Courthouse during filming for the movie Killers of the Flower Moon in downtown Tulsa on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Killers of the Flower Moon
Spectators wait watch from Second and Boulder during filming for the movie Killers of the Flower Moon in downtown Tulsa on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Killers of the Flower Moon
Extras walk away from the set during filming for the movie Killers of the Flower Moon in downtown Tulsa on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Killers of the Flower Moon
Filming for the movie Killers of the Flower Moon outside the Federal Courthouse in downtown Tulsa on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Killers of the Flower Moon
Director Martin Scorsese talks with Leonardo DiCaprio (center, in gray hoodie) and Jesse Plemons (right) during filming for the movie Killers of the Flower Moon in downtown Tulsa on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Killers of the Flower Moon
Director Martin Scorsese (left) talks with Leonardo DiCaprio (center, in gray hoodie) and Jesse Plemons (right) and other crew members during filming for the movie Killers of the Flower Moon in downtown Tulsa on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Killers of the Flower Moon
A security guard chases onlookers away from a parking lot at Third and Boulder during filming for the movie Killers of the Flower Moon in downtown Tulsa on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Killers of the Flower Moon
Director Martin Scorsese walks toward the Federal Courthouse during filming for the movie Killers of the Flower Moon in downtown Tulsa on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Killers of the Flower Moon
An extra stands near a line of antique cars outside the Federal Courthouse during filming for the movie Killers of the Flower Moon in downtown Tulsa on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Killers of the Flower Moon
Crew members move camera equipment between shots during filming for the movie Killers of the Flower Moon in downtown Tulsa on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Killers of the Flower Moon
Director Martin Scorsese walks to his trailer outside the Federal Courthouse during filming for the movie Killers of the Flower Moon in downtown Tulsa on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Killers of the Flower Moon
Antique cars lined up outside the Federal Courthouse at Third and Boulder during filming for the movie Killers of the Flower Moon in downtown Tulsa on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Killers of the Flower Moon
A crew member at the controls of a hydraulic lift rests in a hammock as filming proceeds below him during filming for the movie Killers of the Flower Moon in downtown Tulsa on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Killers of the Flower Moon
Jesse Plemons arrives on set during filming for the movie Killers of the Flower Moon in downtown Tulsa on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Killers of the Flower Moon
Director Martin Scorsese walks back to his trailer during filming for the movie Killers of the Flower Moon in downtown Tulsa on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Killers of the Flower Moon
Director Martin Scorsese (left) talks with Leonardo DiCaprio (center, in gray hoodie) and Jesse Plemons (right) and other crew members during filming for the movie Killers of the Flower Moon in downtown Tulsa on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Killers of the Flower Moon
Extras wait outside the Federal Courthouse at Third and Boulder during filming for the movie Killers of the Flower Moon in downtown Tulsa on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Killers of the Flower Moon
An actor playing a news photographer holds an antique camera during filming for the movie Killers of the Flower Moon in downtown Tulsa on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Killers of the Flower Moon
An actor who plays a news photographer in Killers of the Flower Moon looks up at a media on the roof of the Tulsa World building during filming for the movie Killers of the Flower Moon in downtown Tulsa on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Killers of the Flower Moon
Extras walk away from the set during filming for the movie Killers of the Flower Moon in downtown Tulsa on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Killers of the Flower Moon
An extra looks out the window of a Williams Center Tower building during filming of the Killers of the Flower Moon at thecorner of Third and Boulder in downtown Tulsa on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Killers of the Flower Moon
Actor Louis Cancelmi (in handcuffs) performs with other actors outside the Philtower Building during filming for the movie Killers of the Flower Moon in downtown Tulsa on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Killers of the Flower Moon
Crew members get cameras into place outside the Philtower Building during filming for the movie Killers of the Flower Moon in downtown Tulsa on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Killers of the Flower Moon
Crew members and extras walk outside the Philtower Building during filming for the movie Killers of the Flower Moon in downtown Tulsa on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Killers of the Flower Moon
Actor Louis Cancelmi performs with other actors outside the Philtower Building during filming for the movie Killers of the Flower Moon in downtown Tulsa on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Killers of the Flower Moon
A crew member unwraps the American flag outside the Philtower Building during filming for the movie Killers of the Flower Moon in downtown Tulsa on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Killers of the Flower Moon
Actor Louis Cancelmi performs with other actors outside the Philtower Building during filming for the movie Killers of the Flower Moon in downtown Tulsa on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Killers of the Flower Moon
Crew members set up outside the Philtower Building during filming for the movie Killers of the Flower Moon in downtown Tulsa on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Killers of the Flower Moon
Extras watch from the steps of the Federal Courthouse as filming for the new movie Killers of the Flower Moon continues in downtown Tulsa on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert De Niro is pursued by reporters during a scene for the new movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" as production continues in downtown Tulsa on Sunday.
John Clanton,Tulsa World
Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert De Niro talks with director Martin Scorsese (right) during filming for the new movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" outside the old Federal Building in downtown Tulsa on Sunday.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert De Niro is pursued by a reporter during a scene for the new movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, as production continues in downtown Tulsa on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Killers of the Flower Moon
Filming for the new movie Killers of the Flower Moon continues outside the Federal Courthouse in downtown Tulsa on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Killers of the Flower Moon
Extras walk onto the set as filming for the new movie Killers of the Flower Moon continues outside the Federal Courthouse in downtown Tulsa on Sunday, August 8, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
