'Killers of the Flower Moon' cast members visit Outsiders House Museum
  Updated
Actors from “Killers of the Flower Moon,” a Martin Scorsese film being shot in Oklahoma, toured the Outsiders House Museum over the weekend.

According to Outsiders House social media posts, the visitors included Brendan Fraser, Jesse Plemons, Michael Abbott, Jr., Pat Healy, Josh Fadem and others.

“Like we always say, you never know who you might meet at the Outsiders House,” said a Facebook post.

The post concluded with a thanks to Tim Hudson “and the Bartlesville crew for making today another memorable day in north Tulsa. Stay Gold.”

Leonardo DiCaprio, who is starring with Robert De Niro in “Killers of the Flower Moon,” previously visited the Outsiders House.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Scene Writer

Scene Writer

