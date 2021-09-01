'Killers of the Flower Moon' actor attending Circle Cinema screening of 'We Need to Do Something'

What would you like to say about “We Need to Do Something?”

“I think the less said about the plot the better for audiences to experience it themselves. I will say that although it is about a family trapped in their bathroom during a storm, it is more a hallucinatory, phantasmagorical trip of a movie than a straight-up kitchen sink (bathroom sink?) drama. And although the subject matter sounds grim, the movie is also a lot of fun in the best off-kilter way.”

What appealed to you about the story?

“We had all been stuck in our own homes for more than six months last year when this movie came along. There were no vaccines yet last October when we shot, and the election hadn’t taken place. So there was this general feeling we all had, some of us for the first time in our adult lives: Is everything going to be OK? We weren’t sure. I have always kind of felt that as bad as things get, they are always going to turn out OK in the end. Call me naive. But this was a time of true uncertainty. We didn’t know what was coming behind the next door. I like the way this movie explores that idea.”

In “Killers of the Flower Moon,” you are playing John Burger, who, from a historical standpoint, is one of the good guys.