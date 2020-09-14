Kick off football season with these football movies that all have Oklahoma connections

There’s a reason that TVs have over time developed into a rectangular shape.

It’s the shape of a football field.

The sport is America’s passion, and “Sunday Night Football” has been the No. 1 TV show for years.

We are crazy about football, and football is back.

We also love sports movies, and football is a favorite in that category, too, with so many from which to choose.

But if you’re looking for a football movie that (a) has an Oklahoma connection, (b) features some real football people and (c) can be immediately streamed onto your football-field-shaped TV, here’s your list.

‘Draft Day’

The 2014 drama about the NFL Draft starred Kevin Costner as a Cleveland Browns’ general manager trying to figure out which college football star to draft with the No. 1 pick. If you were surprised to hear that Chadwick Boseman was 43 when he died recently, you may have remembered him portraying a stud college prospect in this movie ... at age 37.