John Starks returning to Tulsa for screenings of documentary about his life

John Starks, a Tulsan whose underdog story culminated with NBA stardom, will have his life story played out on the big screen when the documentary “Keep Shooting: The John Starks Story” arrives at the Circle Cinema Film Festival next week.
Starks and JD3TV president and award-winning producer Leigh Simons will be in Tulsa for screenings of the new documentary. A 7 p.m. Thursday, July 15 screening will include a post-film Q&A with Starks and Simons. A 2 p.m. Friday, July 16 screening will include an introduction from Starks and Simons. See a preview of the film here.
General admission tickets are $20. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $1,000. VIP tickets include a private red carpet meet-and-greet reception on Thursday, July 15, admission to either screening and an exclusive four-course lunch with Starks and Simons at the Polo Grill on Friday, July 16. Tickets are available at CircleCinema.org.
“We are honored to welcome John Starks back to Tulsa with producer Leigh Simons,” Circle Cinema programmer Chuck Foxen said. “The documentary is an incredible showcase of John’s drive, determination, and never-give-up approach, something that can inspire all Tulsans.”
Said Simons: “To have the opportunity to screen ‘Keep Shooting’ in Tulsa and share the experience of John’s life journey with the city he grew up in is very rewarding and meaningful.”
The documentary tracks Starks’ rise through Central High School and a series of colleges, including Oklahoma State University, to a legendary run with the New York Knicks in the 90s.
Said a news release for the screenings: “From the lows of a crushing game 7 loss in the 1993 NBA finals to highs of making the All-Star team and winning the Sixth Man of the Year award, Starks has made Tulsa proud with his on-court success and phenomenal off-court philanthropy through the John Starks Foundation.”
“It’s crazy, but life is a lot like a game of basketball,” Starks said in the release. “You can be a fingertip away from having it all and lose it all in a heartbeat. When you are at your lowest point is when the most strength is needed. This is when the most important decisions are made: Should you hold back and be contented, or should you get up, dust yourself off, get the ball back in your hands, and keep shooting?”
While in Tulsa, Simons will hold a film distribution forum titled “If You Have a Show, We Want to Know.” Tulsa filmmakers are invited to attend at 1:30 p.m. Thursday July 15 to learn about how films and original shows can be green-lit for global distribution on JD3TV.
The Circle Cinema Film Festival presented by JD3TV will run from Thursday, July 15 to Sunday July, 18. For more information about the festival, including additional film screenings, showtimes and tickets, visit CircleCinema.org or call the box office at 918-585-3456.