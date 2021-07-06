John Starks returning to Tulsa for screenings of documentary about his life

The documentary tracks Starks’ rise through Central High School and a series of colleges, including Oklahoma State University, to a legendary run with the New York Knicks in the 90s.

Said a news release for the screenings: “From the lows of a crushing game 7 loss in the 1993 NBA finals to highs of making the All-Star team and winning the Sixth Man of the Year award, Starks has made Tulsa proud with his on-court success and phenomenal off-court philanthropy through the John Starks Foundation.”

“It’s crazy, but life is a lot like a game of basketball,” Starks said in the release. “You can be a fingertip away from having it all and lose it all in a heartbeat. When you are at your lowest point is when the most strength is needed. This is when the most important decisions are made: Should you hold back and be contented, or should you get up, dust yourself off, get the ball back in your hands, and keep shooting?”

While in Tulsa, Simons will hold a film distribution forum titled “If You Have a Show, We Want to Know.” Tulsa filmmakers are invited to attend at 1:30 p.m. Thursday July 15 to learn about how films and original shows can be green-lit for global distribution on JD3TV.