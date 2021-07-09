John Starks returning to Tulsa for heart-inspired documentary at Circle Cinema Film Festival

At the lunch, Starks handed out copies of his 2004 autobiography, “John Starks: My Life.”

Starks said his book collaborator, Dan Markowitz, long ago suggested that Starks’ life story was worthy of a movie. Simons, a documentary filmmaker, read the book and agreed. Simons phoned Starks and pitched the idea of a biographical documentary. They started filming the next day in Madison Square Garden.

The idea appealed to Starks because he believes his experiences can benefit others.

“This is not a basketball movie,” Simons said, indicating that Starks “clawed” his way to the NBA. “It’s much more a movie about overcoming adversity and never giving up.”

Said Starks: “I think it’s just a story of perseverance that can truly help people and let people know that no matter what circumstances you are going through, you can get ahead in life if you have a positive attitude and keep focused on your dream. I think that’s the most important thing out of this whole story of mine. I have been through a lot. My family has been through a lot. But I was able to come through it and keep focused on what I needed to be focused on.”