John Starks returning to Tulsa for heart-inspired documentary at Circle Cinema Film Festival

It must have been heart that propelled Tulsa’s John Starks from grocery store worker to NBA stardom, because it certainly wasn’t his pedigree.
Starks barely got a sniff of varsity basketball when he was a student at Central High School. He was a nomad during his college years, migrating from one campus to another in search of opportunity, and he ultimately settled for a lone season of Division I hoops at Oklahoma State.
Nothing about that screams “this guy is destined for greatness.”
But, through passion that often erupted in volcanic fashion, Starks willed his way to a 13-season NBA career.
Let’s again credit heart — this time the softer side of the heart rather than the fiery side — for setting into motion a chain of events that led to the making of a documentary about Starks’ life.
“Keep Shooting: The John Starks Story” will be screened 7 p.m. Thursday, July 15 and 2 p.m. Friday, July 16 during the 2021 Circle Cinema Film Festival. See a trailer for the movie here.
Starks, who works for the New York Knicks as an ambassador, is returning to his hometown with filmmaker Leigh Simons for the festival. They’ll take part in a post-documentary Q&A July 15 and they’ll provide an introduction for the July 16 screening. Tickets are available at circlecinema.org.
During a joint interview in advance of the Tulsa trip, Starks and Simons were asked about the origins of the documentary project. Starks deferred to Simons, who told a story about heart — specifically, Starks caring enough to help someone who needed a reason to smile.
Here’s the story:
Back in the day, Simons attended New York Knicks games with a friend, Jim Rothschild. They loved watching built-on-toughness Knicks teams that were sparked by Starks.
After Starks’ playing career ended, Rothschild, a former WWE senior vice president, was diagnosed with brain cancer.
During Rothschild’s cancer battle, Simons phoned Jennifer Alpert at the John Starks Foundation and said something like “hey, you don’t know me, but would John Starks show up at a lunch and surprise my sick friend?”
Alpert relayed the request to Starks. And?
“I’m going to say when John walked into lunch, it probably extended the guy’s life six months,” Simons said. “It was just a mind-boggling thing with my best friends. We put it together. We all fell in love with John. In a way he was almost nothing like he was on court. You know what I am saying? He was laid back, extremely personable, very interested in everybody. And, on the court, he was the guy that you didn’t want to get mad.”
At the lunch, Starks handed out copies of his 2004 autobiography, “John Starks: My Life.”
Starks said his book collaborator, Dan Markowitz, long ago suggested that Starks’ life story was worthy of a movie. Simons, a documentary filmmaker, read the book and agreed. Simons phoned Starks and pitched the idea of a biographical documentary. They started filming the next day in Madison Square Garden.
The idea appealed to Starks because he believes his experiences can benefit others.
“This is not a basketball movie,” Simons said, indicating that Starks “clawed” his way to the NBA. “It’s much more a movie about overcoming adversity and never giving up.”
Said Starks: “I think it’s just a story of perseverance that can truly help people and let people know that no matter what circumstances you are going through, you can get ahead in life if you have a positive attitude and keep focused on your dream. I think that’s the most important thing out of this whole story of mine. I have been through a lot. My family has been through a lot. But I was able to come through it and keep focused on what I needed to be focused on.”
The documentary was 10 years in the making and included a trip to Tulsa, where Starks introduced Simons to old haunts and the grocery store that is part of Starks’ mythology. Simons said you don’t make a film like this one without the cooperation of the NBA. He said the NBA has been incredible to work with every step of the way, dating to an initial meeting with Adam Silver and David Stern, who commented about Starks going from bagging groceries to being a documentary subject.
Starks said he reminisces all the time about how he rose from Tulsa’s north side and passed through multiple junior colleges and OSU to reach the NBA. It’s a good thing his film is a documentary because it would be called too unbelievable if it was a piece of fiction. Undrafted, Starks blossomed into an NBA All-Star and an NBA Sixth Man of the Year.
Starks, asked for his decades-later view of beating the odds, said, “I count my blessings and just think about what could have happened if I made any wrong decision during that time. I was very fortunate that I had people in my corner to help me a lot, especially my brother Monty, who kind of put that fight in me and pushed me to do what I had to do in order to make it at the next level.” See a clip with Starks and Monty Lewis at Cheyenne Park here.
Continuing, Starks said, “Things like this just don’t happen. I could have easily made a lot of wrong decisions when I was at a crossroads in my life and went the other way. But I was fortunate enough that God blessed me with a mind to make the proper decisions and to prevail.”
Patrick Ewing and Pat Riley are among NBA figures who heap praise upon Starks in the film. (Simons is hoping to get input from Michael Jordan and others.) The documentary also features footage of Starks conversing and shooting hoops with Houston-based pastor Joel Osteen. Why? It has everything to do with the 1994 NBA Finals, when Starks and the Knicks were oh-so-close to toppling the Houston Rockets.
Starks said he feels fortunate that the Circle Cinema Film Festival, presented by JD3TV, is showing his film. He’s looking forward to seeing relatives in Tulsa that he hasn’t seen since before COVID-19 arrived.
“Keep Shooting: The John Starks Story” premiered in May at the Orlando International Film Festival. That’s when Starks and Simons watched the film with an audience for the first time and gauged reactions. Simons said some viewers got emotional. He watched people congratulate Starks for having the courage to share his story in the film.
“Something I need to tell you about John is he was not a guy that wanted to make it all about him,” Simons said. “He got off the court and his whole life has been about everybody else — his charity and being in alumni relations and fan relations with the Knicks. He was not a guy that said ‘yes’ to this because of the attention on him. He’s a guy who said ‘yes’ because it’s in the spirit of maybe his story will inspire others to really persevere when the chips are down. I feel great about the finished product.”
