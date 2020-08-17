It’s Tulsa time in the movie world again.
A motion picture titled “Tulsa” debuted on theater screens in 1949. The film, which starred Susan Hayward and Robert Preston, earned an Oscar nomination for special effects.
More than 70 years later, here comes another movie titled “Tulsa.” It’s scheduled to be released Aug. 21 nationwide to Regal Theaters.
The original “Tulsa” was an oil boom drama. A poster for the film described it as “the lusty, brawling saga of a city of adventure.”
The new “Tulsa” is none of that. The movie tells a faith-based story that centers on a father-daughter relationship.
Also, the new “Tulsa” wasn’t shot in Tulsa and it isn’t set in Tulsa, but here’s the Tulsa connection: The daughter in the film is named Tulsa.
Ever heard of a person named Tulsa? Scott Pryor has.
“My sister’s name is Tulsa, actually,” Pryor said. “Growing up, everyone was like ‘That’s such a cool name.’”
Why is Pryor’s sister named Tulsa? He said his mother loves the name and “for some reason just picked it out.”
Pryor is the writer, director and star of “Tulsa.” He chose to name his movie daughter (and therefore the film) after his sister.
“When you get to the end of the movie, you can read the dedication and you will see why,” he said.
The film is about a man whose life is turned upside down after being matched with a sassy 9-year-old child he never knew existed.
Promo words: “In ‘Tulsa,’ biker Tommy Colston is a hopeless addict. When he discovers he has a long-lost daughter named Tulsa, he reluctantly welcomes the 9-year-old into his home, but tries to keep her out of his heart. The headstrong girl attempts to use her strong faith to save Tommy from his addictions and the demons of his past. When tragedy strikes, Tommy is forced to face his demons and attempts to become the father of Tulsa’s dreams.”
Tulsa is brought to life by Livi Birch, 11. She said she started acting just over a year ago, but her entertainment career really began when, at age 5, she started begging mom for a guitar. Eventually, she got her wish.
You can’t win ‘em all though, and, Birch didn’t land a coveted role of Cinderella at a musical theater. She wrote a song about the experience and people began asking her parents “who’s her agent?” One thing led to another, and, eventually, “Tulsa.” Birch wrote a song for the film.
Pryor, after writing the “Tulsa” script, said he showed it to people he trusts for the sake of feedback and criticism. He said every single person told him “Whoever plays Tulsa better own that role or the film won’t work.”
Pryor said Birch was “fantastic” in the film. He said there were great contenders for the role, but “she had that look and she had the spunk.” She also is mature for her age, according to Pryor, and sometimes fed lines to cast mates who needed memories jogged.
Asked to describe her character, Birch said, “Well, Tulsa is a foster girl and she lost her mother in a motorcycle accident and she has her mom’s Bible and she found a picture of her father and she is a tough little girl, so she tells everyone she is going to go meet her father and just stay there. She goes there and she realizes Tommy is a mess. She tries to help him as much as she can and she’s a bit bossy and she’s a bit like me. I boss my little brother around.”
“But you also take care of him,” interjected her mother, Joanna, during a phone interview.
Though the film begins with Birch’s character in need of a rescue, maybe it’s her movie dad who really needs saving.
“The beautiful thing about the relationship is they end up fighting for each other,” Pryor said. “To me, it’s extremely touching.”
Birch’s father almost walked out during a screening because he was on the verge of crying, according to Birch and her mother.
Though the movie isn’t about Pryor’s sister, the story has real-life roots. Pryor is a trial lawyer who, in the line of duty, finds stories he feels are worth sharing. He said he represents people in catastrophic injury and death cases.
“Tulsa,” the third film from Georgia-based Pryor Entertainment, was inspired by a conversation with a father of someone Pryor represented. The father said he and his child used to love to go daddy-daughter dances and dance all night. There’s a warm and fuzzy daddy-daughter dance scene near the end of “Tulsa.”
Asked why people may like the film, Birch said, “I just feel like it’s a feel-good movie and there’s a lot of hope. It’s a bit of a roller coaster, but I think everyone will love it.”
Birch, who has never been to Oklahoma, would like to visit Tulsa to see the town that shares a name with her character. And Pryor wants Tulsa to meet “Tulsa.”
“Tell everybody in Tulsa and Oklahoma that we love them and we want them to come out and see the film,” he said.
“You will walk out of that theater and you will be moved and you will be inspired. It’s a message of hope. Right now there is so much uncertainty and people are scared and people have anxiety and people are feeling isolated and lonely. This is a story of hope and it’s a story of connection and it’s a story of redemption.”
Filmmaker McKinleigh Lair interviews her mentor Clifton Raphael for PBS video