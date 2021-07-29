Jimmie Tramel: Matt Damon is convincing as an Oklahoman in 'Stillwater'

In the film, Damon’s headstrong Okie wears work boots, Wranglers and a Stillwater cap. The first place he stays in Marseille is, of course, a Best Western hotel. The character is long on common man skills while being short on patience and, sometimes, conversation. Why use 20 words when a couple will do? Greet him with “bonjour” and you’re going to get a “hey.”

In “Stillwater,” Damon talks, dresses and even walks like someone you know. Oklahoma filmmaker Sterlin Harjo showed up and watched Damon at work when shooting was taking place in Oklahoma, according to McCarthy, who said, “Sterlin was like ‘oh man, oh yeah, OK, he got it.’ It was like a stamp of approval from someone who grew up there.”

Damon spent time in Oklahoma with “real” Bill Bakers to do research for the role.

“When you hang out with these guys, they have a certain look and a certain sensibility,” Damon said in production notes for the film.