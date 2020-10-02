Jimmie Tramel: 'Friday the 13th' movie goes from gross to classic to van-tastic

Legendary film critic Gene Siskel disliked “Friday the 13th” so much that he felt an obligation to torpedo the movie.

Siskel awarded the movie zero “stars” after being introduced to it in 1980.

Here’s the first sentence of his review that was published in the Chicago Tribune: “It has been suggested to me that a great way to keep people from seeing a truly awful movie is to tell them the ending.”

So that’s what Siskel did.

In the second paragraph of the review, he gave away the identity of the killer.

In the third paragraph, he told readers what happens to the killer.

Continuing, Siskel wrote, “Now there — I hope I’ve ruined ‘Friday the 13th,’ which is the latest film by one of the most despicable creatures ever to infest the movie business, Sean S. Cunningham.”

Siskel clarified that this give-away-the-ending tactic was a “weapon” he planned to use sparingly — presumably only when the movie was bad enough to justify dropping spoiler bombs.

Did those bombs destroy the public’s desire to see the movie? Nope.