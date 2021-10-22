Jason from 'Friday the 13th' ready to make big splash in Tulsa

Hey, since we’re getting the band back together, let’s call that Ari kid from “Manny’s Orphans” to see if he wants to play a drowning child in “Friday the 13th.”

“Can you swim?” Lehman was asked.

The answer was “yes.” Getting the Jason role was that simple.

Initially, Jason was only supposed to appear in a flashback drowning scene, but the film still needed a little oomph — maybe a “Carrie”-like surprise. Lehman said he believes it was special effects and makeup artist Tom Savini who suggested bringing back Jason for an additional scene.

“The fans just love that scene so much,” Lehman said. “I think it reminded them of ‘Jaws.’ They just love that little ending sequence so that when they went to do the next ‘Friday the 13th,’ of course they had Jason as the center of it all.”

Did Lehman freeze his tootsies off when filming the scene? It was shot in the autumn, but water duty was no big deal for a kid who grew up by Long Island Sound and swam every day. When Lehman returns to the film site for reunion-type events, he jumps back in the water.

Considering the events depicted in “Friday the 13th,” you couldn’t blame Lehman if he is too scared to ever go camping.