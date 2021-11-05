'Ida Red,' a tale of crime and family, brings Tulsa to theater screens

“It is a family movie, really, at the end of the day and those relationships really propel it and make it compelling,” Swab said.

Let’s not give all of the story away here, but there’s definitely a vicious cycle thing happening in “Ida Red.”

“Most of my films, for whatever reason, kind of revolve around some kind of cycle happening,” Swab said.

“I like movies that don’t really end. They just keep going. And you can leave the movie theater or it can end on your TV, but I feel like the movie is still happening somewhere.”

It was important that this one happened here.

Swab’s past films were shot mostly in Oklahoma, but the stories were set elsewhere.

“We really wanted to make a movie based in Oklahoma about Oklahoma and kind of ‘own’ where we are, because obviously I’m from here and at this point (Rosen) feels like he is, too,” Swab said, adding that locations like White River Fish Market and downtown Tulsa streets were written into the script.