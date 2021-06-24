Hero up and listen up: Solo tour bringing 'Flash Gordon' actor to Oklahoma

Flash Gordon saved every one of us, according to Queen’s song for the 1980 motion picture.
Sam J. Jones, who played Flash Gordon in the film, can’t save every one of us, but, hey, he’ll do what he can to help one person at a time.
Jones (just like Lou Ferrigno a couple of weeks ago) is on an appearance tour that will bring him face-to-face with fans in Oklahoma.
Jones will be at Shadow Mountain Comics, 6125 S. Sheridan Road, from 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 25 before heading to Edmond’s Deadlift Collectibles, where he will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 26. Admission is free, but fees will be charged for autographs and photographs.
Jones’ tour also will include him sharing testimony Sunday, June 27 at Hope City Church in Oklahoma City.
If you want to get to know Jones before meeting him, watch the available-for-streaming documentary “Life After Flash,” which provides a pulls-no-punches look at the actor’s post-“Flash Gordon” experiences.
Jones learned difficult lessons (an important one being “it’s not about me”) and, when acting jobs became scarce, he pivoted to a second career in high-end security.
Jones shared an interesting observation in the documentary: “How are you doing?” is a common greeting, but people often fib when replying. They say they’re fine even if they have a legit reason to be gloomy.
Jones, during a phone interview in advance of his Oklahoma visit, said he once tossed out a “how are you doing?” to a stranger while walking down a street. "Not very good." Taken aback, Jones did a U-turn and engaged the person in conversation.
“We need to be listeners,” he said.
Jones tries to lend an ear. When fans approach him at comic and pop culture conventions (he was among guests at a 2019 Wizard World con in Tulsa), he talks with people instead of talking at them. He can’t spend forever with one fan if many others are waiting, but he's going to hear you out since you invested time and money to visit him.
Has Jones always embraced that approach or was there a “light bulb” moment somewhere along the way? He answered by saying he grew up a southern boy — and he was a Marine before he was an actor: “That’s how I was brought up. You just treat people the way you want to be treated and that’s the way it has to be.”
Jones said actors he has known for years have told him they might want to be a guest on the con circuit. He told some “this is not for you.” Why? He said you are “there” for fans if you are on the con circuit and — nothing personal — not all actors aren’t wired for that.
“They are not necessarily bad people,” Jones said. “It’s just not their gift in life, because you’ve really got to be patient with people. Some fans are nervous. Some people are overexcited.”
Not every fan encounter is going to be stellar. Jones tries to use humor if he senses a situation is going south. Because encounters can go sour, there are fans who will advise you it’s best to avoid meeting heroes. (Being human and all, celebs have bad days, too.)
Jones, asked if he was able to meet his heroes, said Buster Crabbe, who played Flash Gordon in the 1930s, was “incredible.” Jones, when he was a pup, read Flash Gordon stories and saw Flash Gordon serials starring Crabbe. But Jones said Crabbe became an even bigger hero to him after they spent time together.
“Universal hired him to travel with me, just a little bit, a couple of weeks before Christmas 1980 to help promote ‘Flash Gordon,'" Jones said, gushing about Crabbe's credentials. "He was Flash Gordon. He was Buck Rogers. He was Tarzan. He was Captain Gallant. He was an Olympic swimmer.”
Jones wishes he had gotten to meet John Wayne and still wants to meet Clint Eastwood, the person who inspired him to pursue acting.
“I read an article on Clint Eastwood in 1976,” Jones said, recalling his thoughts at the time. “I don’t know if I can accomplish what he has accomplished, but I would like to give it a try. And that was really why I came to Hollywood.”
Jones got a job as a waiter, secured a spot in an acting class and stayed with an aunt until he could get a place of his own. One thing led to another and he made his movie debut in “10,” one of the biggest films of 1979.
Jones laughed when he was asked if he was a better looking male or if Bo Derek was a better looking female in the film.
“That’s hysterical,” he said. “No, Bo Derek was amazing. You’re talking physical beauty, but let me tell you something: Her heart, she was so gracious. ... I spent most of my time with her husband, John Derek. He and I hit it off really well and, just during lunch hour, he would share a lot of stories about the movies he did and Hollywood in its heyday and stuff like that.”
Jones starred in “Flash Gordon” the following year. Jones/Flash was reintroduced to movie audiences when he parodied himself in the teddy bear comedies “Ted” and “Ted 2.” Did Jones ever have a teddy bear? No. He said he played with plastic toy soldiers when he was a kid, which seems on brand for future Marine and security specialist. Who wouldn’t want to be protected by Flash Gordon?
“It’s a funny dynamic,” Jones said, indicating that 99% of the people he protects have no idea about his "other" gig.
“It’s more higher-risk people that travel to high-risk environments — a lot of executives, senior-level leadership from big corporations. I’m sure they watch movies and all that, but their heads are down in their laptops or iPhones. They are not really part of the movie industry. I show up and I do my job and they do their job. The people that did find out many months or even a year later what my other vocation is, they said to me, ‘Sam, thank God you proved yourself as a security professional because if I had spotted you or identified you in the beginning, then it would have been a bit disconcerting for me that you, Sam Jones the actor, is protecting me.'”
Jones makes personal appearances for three reasons. He said most actors will admit the first two reasons — please fans; please the promoter — but are hesitant to admit they also want to generate as much provision (read: $$$) as possible for their families. Said Jones: “A lot of celebrities will say ‘oh, I’m just here for the fans.’ I say ‘liar. You’re a liar. You’re an absolute liar.’”
Asked when he discovered cons as a revenue stream, Jones said he did one con annually for 25 years. He decided to jump into the deep end of the pool seven or eight years ago. For research, he asked show promoters/owners what they liked and disliked about actors. They told him they hated working with booking agents. Jones became his own booker. He said he was doing up to 40 shows a year pre-COVID.
Cons are coming back. In the meanwhile, Jones is on a solo tour.
“I think what is good about the comic stores and toy stores is it’s more of an intimate setting,” he said. “I have more time to speak with fans. It’s an opportunity for them to tell me their story.”
Even if Flash Gordon can’t save you, he’s willing to listen.