Hero up and listen up: Solo tour bringing 'Flash Gordon' actor to Oklahoma

Jones got a job as a waiter, secured a spot in an acting class and stayed with an aunt until he could get a place of his own. One thing led to another and he made his movie debut in “10,” one of the biggest films of 1979.

Jones laughed when he was asked if he was a better looking male or if Bo Derek was a better looking female in the film.

“That’s hysterical,” he said. “No, Bo Derek was amazing. You’re talking physical beauty, but let me tell you something: Her heart, she was so gracious. ... I spent most of my time with her husband, John Derek. He and I hit it off really well and, just during lunch hour, he would share a lot of stories about the movies he did and Hollywood in its heyday and stuff like that.”

Jones starred in “Flash Gordon” the following year. Jones/Flash was reintroduced to movie audiences when he parodied himself in the teddy bear comedies “Ted” and “Ted 2.” Did Jones ever have a teddy bear? No. He said he played with plastic toy soldiers when he was a kid, which seems on brand for future Marine and security specialist. Who wouldn’t want to be protected by Flash Gordon?

“It’s a funny dynamic,” Jones said, indicating that 99% of the people he protects have no idea about his "other" gig.