Here's your Spider-Man history lesson before seeing 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

2004: “Spider-Man 2” hit the same sweet spot as the previous movie, but 2007’s “Spider-Man 3” was a step in the wrong direction and “Spider-Man 4” got nixed before it could be made.

2011: A new, youthful and bi-racial Spider-Man, Miles Morales, debuted in the fourth issue of Marvel’s Ultimate Fallout comic book series. Many kids now consider him to be “their” Spider-Man.

2012: The Spider-Man film franchise was rebooted by Marc (no pun intended) Webb with Andrew Garfield in a starring role. One of the best things about 2012’s “The Amazing Spider-Man” and 2014’s “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” was Emma Stone looked like the spitting image of how Romita drew the character in comics.

2016: Tom Holland became the third actor to bring Spider-Man to life in motion pictures when he guest-starred as the character in “Captain America: Civil War.” The guest spot preceded another reboot of the Spider-Man film franchise. Holland put on the suit for “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home” in addition to showing up in “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”