Here's your Spider-Man history lesson before seeing 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Because “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has arrived, let’s revisit the history of an underdog character who became a pop culture icon and a box office champ.
1962: Marvel Comics was canceling one of its titles, Amazing Fantasy, due to sagging sales. Since the series was doomed, why not test-drive a new character in the last issue? The new character, co-created by writer Stan Lee and artist Steve Ditko, was Spider-Man, alias nerdy high school kid Peter Parker.
The publisher hated the concept. Spiders are icky. Teen characters should be sidekicks to adult heroes. And who wants to read about a comic character coping with real-life problems?
Sales figures for Spider-Man’s debut changed the publisher’s mind and the character graduated to a comic series all his own.
Lee had previously started what would be known as the Marvel Age of comics by co-creating the Fantastic Four, Ant-Man and the Hulk, but Spider-Man lapped them all to become the face of the company.
1966: Ditko, whose unique art style seemed ideal for a spidery character, abruptly left Marvel after illustrating the first 38 issues of the Amazing Spider-Man. The reclusive Ditko never fully explained why he bolted, but historians have cited creative differences.
Ditko’s replacement was John Romita, whose art style was such that he was a go-to artist for romance comics. Peter Parker and his supporting cast immediately began looking more handsome and gorgeous.
1967: Five years after Spider-Man’s creation, he was popular enough to merit a Saturday morning cartoon series. It lasted three seasons. The most enduring thing about it was a catchy theme song.
1973: Spider-Man had always been a hard-luck character, dating to his iconic origin story and the guilt he felt over the preventable death of his Uncle Ben. Eleven years later, a shocking dose of tragedy arrived when girlfriend Gwen Stacy was killed in Amazing Spider-Man No. 121. It’s just fiction, right? Gerry Conway, who wrote the story, received death threats.
1974: Spider-Man made his live-action TV debut when he began appearing in episodes of “The Electric Company,” an educational children’s show that aired on PBS. Marvel launched a new aimed-at-kids Spider-Man series, Spidey Super Stories, in conjunction with the guest spots.
1977: A Spider-Man comic strip, written by Lee and illustrated by Romita, premiered in newspapers in January of ‘77. The strip lasted until 2019 and among people who had stints on the creative team was Lee’s brother, artist Larry Lieber.
1977: Nicholas Hammond starred in “The Amazing Spider-Man,” a prime time CBS series. Ratings were decent, but the show was axed after 13 episodes spread out over two seasons. More successful: “The Incredible Hulk” CBS series from the same era had a run of 80 episodes.
1984: Spider-Man traded in his iconic costume for a new black suit. The black suit was “alive” (it was a symbiote). After being ditched by Spider-Man, the symbiote bonded with Eddie Brock to become the character Venom in 1988. Venom was a hit with fans and has starred in two movies.
1987: Spider-Man tied the knot when he and Mary Jane Watson were married in Amazing Spider-Man Annual No. 21. Happily ever after? The marriage was undone by Marvel’s hierarchy 20 years later to give Spider-Man a fresh start.
2002: Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” movie starring Tobey Maguire arrived, finally allowing the character to reach the big screen. What kind of world are we living in where the Marvel character Howard the Duck got a movie 16 years before Spider-Man? Long story short, multiple studios and filmmakers (including James Cameron) were interested in making a Spider-Man motion picture. Once legal and creative hurdles were cleared, Raimi helmed a blockbuster. It was probably for the best that it took forever for Spider-Man to get a movie because special effects technology had advanced enough to make web-swinging through New York City look real.
2004: “Spider-Man 2” hit the same sweet spot as the previous movie, but 2007’s “Spider-Man 3” was a step in the wrong direction and “Spider-Man 4” got nixed before it could be made.
2011: A new, youthful and bi-racial Spider-Man, Miles Morales, debuted in the fourth issue of Marvel’s Ultimate Fallout comic book series. Many kids now consider him to be “their” Spider-Man.
2012: The Spider-Man film franchise was rebooted by Marc (no pun intended) Webb with Andrew Garfield in a starring role. One of the best things about 2012’s “The Amazing Spider-Man” and 2014’s “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” was Emma Stone looked like the spitting image of how Romita drew the character in comics.
2016: Tom Holland became the third actor to bring Spider-Man to life in motion pictures when he guest-starred as the character in “Captain America: Civil War.” The guest spot preceded another reboot of the Spider-Man film franchise. Holland put on the suit for “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home” in addition to showing up in “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”
2018: Miles Morales was joined by versions of Spider-Man-type characters from other universes in the animated film “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” Vulture ranked it as the ninth-best film of the 2010s. It swept best animated feature at the Academy Awards, the Golden Globe Awards and the Critics’ Choice Awards. Keep an eye out for a sequel in 2022.
2021: “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is the third installment of the newest reboot and — how cool is this? — characters from the Maguire and Garfield films are coming back for encores. How is that possible? Here’s a Sony-provided description:
“For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero’s identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk.
“When Spider-Man enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the multiverse.”
