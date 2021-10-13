Here's what's showing at first Arab Film Fest Tulsa

“I’m excited to be a part of this juncture and to be able to bring Mizna’s work to our community.”

Trailers and more information are available at CircleCinema.org/Arab-Film-Fest-Tulsa. All screenings will take place at Circle Cinema, 10 S. Lewis Ave.

The festival lineup:

"Souad," 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21: Includes pre-recorded video Q&A with director and post-film reception with live music, locally made food from Arab restaurants and special Mizna guests in attendance.

Drama, 96 minutes, directed by Ayten Amin

Souad, a 19-year-old woman, leads a double life. She is conservative and veiled among her family and society, but is obsessed with her image on social media, where she has several secret virtual relationships with men. She lies about her personal life and fantasizes about the life she most desires. Her ambitions and dreams are slowly crushed by reality. A series of small incidents lead to tragedy, and her sister, 13-year-old Rabab, embarks on a journey looking for answers about her sister’s life and dreams.

"200 Meters," 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22

Drama, 96 minutes, directed by Ameen Nayfeh