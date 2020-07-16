Here's what movies are showing, from virtual to in-person, and from new options to retro screenings, in the Tulsa area.
AT CIRCLE CINEMA
"Miss Juneteenth": This virtual rental screening, accessible through the website at circlecinema.org, stars Nicole Beharie as a mother and former beauty queen attempting to get her daughter to take part in an upcoming Miss Juneteenth pageant.
Other virtual screenings available from Circle Cinema, including rentals through the website and free options on the Circle Cinema's YouTube page.
ALSO....
Eton Square Cinema: "Bad Boys for Life," "Bloodshot," "The Outpost," "Jumanji: Next Level," "Iron Man," "Beauty and the Beast" (2017).
Admiral Twin Drive-in: "Jurassic Park" and "Despicable Me."
Cinergy Tulsa: "Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince," "Jurassic World," "Raiders of the Lost Ark," "Ghostbusters," "E.T.," "The Outpost," "The Relic."