'Halloween' franchise reaches dozen films with 'Halloween Kills'

Trick or treat?

“Halloween Kills” arrives in theaters and can be streamed on Peacock beginning Friday, Oct. 15.

How many movies have there been in the “Halloween” film franchise so far?

“Halloween Kills” is No. 12. In honor of the dozen movies, here are a dozen things to know about “Halloween Kills.”

1. “Halloween Kills” won’t be the last “Halloween” film.

Director David Gordon Green is crafting a trilogy of films to serve as a “companion piece” to John Carpenter’s first “Halloween” movie in 1978. “Halloween Kills” is the second movie in Green’s trilogy.

2. Box office fuel

The best way to ensure that you get to make three films is for the first film in a trilogy to make a significant amount of coin. Green’s franchise debut, 2018’s “Halloween,” earned more than $250 million worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing film in franchise history. Michael Myers has legs, and they are golden.

3. Forget about films in between?