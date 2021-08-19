Guy Clark documentary debuts with special Circle Cinema screening

The Guy Clark documentary “Without Getting Killed or Caught” will open at Circle Cinema with a special screening Friday, Aug. 20.
A 6:30 p.m. pre-film social hour will include the debut of the Neon Cowboy IPA from Heirloom Rustic Ales for sale on tap and live music from Tulsa folk artist Wink Burcham.
The screening will follow at 7:30 p.m. starting with a special video introduction from filmmaker Tamara Saviano.
“Without Getting Killed or Caught,” directed by Saviano and Paul Whitfield, follows Clark, Susanna Clark and Townes Van Zandt as they rise from obscurity to reverence. Guy, the Pancho to Van Zandt’s Lefty, struggles to establish himself as the Dylan Thomas of American music, while Susanna pens hit songs and paints album covers for top artists and Van Zandt spirals in self-destruction after writing some of Americana music’s most enduring and influential ballads.
The film will continue to screen daily through Thursday, Aug. 26.
