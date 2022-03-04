Greyson Chance starring in feature film about Maybelline creator

Oklahoma singer-songwriter Greyson Chance will make his feature film acting debut alongside Robyn Cruze (“Big Sky”) in “Maybelline Prince,” based on the eponymous novel by Danné Montague-King.

“Maybelline Prince” follows the story of Evelyn “Miss Maybelline” Williams, an aging beauty and socialite who inspired and influenced the creation of the iconic makeup brand Maybelline, and Danie King, an eccentric, gay skin-care scientist.

Williams had a strong desire to remain relevant and glamorous while King’s general philosophy was to throw social norms to the wind and live on top of the world. A chance encounter changed both of their lives.

The film is directed by Seth Harden, who said, “When casting a film’s lead roles, you can only hope to work with actors that are capable of bringing as much to the screen as Greyson Chance and Robyn Cruze. The work Greyson and Robyn put into their respective role and end result is remarkable.”

Said producer and casting director Cory Riskin: “Both Greyson Chance and Robyn Cruze brought their unique characters to life in such a meaningful and authentic way. Their chemistry together on screen is undeniable.”

