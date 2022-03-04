 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greyson Chance starring in feature film about Maybelline creator

  Updated
  • 0
Greyson Chance

Greyson Chance is making his feature film debut. Courtesy Greyson Chance

 Jimmie Tramel

Oklahoma singer-songwriter Greyson Chance will make his feature film acting debut alongside Robyn Cruze (“Big Sky”) in “Maybelline Prince,” based on the eponymous novel by Danné Montague-King.

“Maybelline Prince” follows the story of Evelyn “Miss Maybelline” Williams, an aging beauty and socialite who inspired and influenced the creation of the iconic makeup brand Maybelline, and Danie King, an eccentric, gay skin-care scientist.

Williams had a strong desire to remain relevant and glamorous while King’s general philosophy was to throw social norms to the wind and live on top of the world. A chance encounter changed both of their lives.

The film is directed by Seth Harden, who said, “When casting a film’s lead roles, you can only hope to work with actors that are capable of bringing as much to the screen as Greyson Chance and Robyn Cruze. The work Greyson and Robyn put into their respective role and end result is remarkable.”

Said producer and casting director Cory Riskin: “Both Greyson Chance and Robyn Cruze brought their unique characters to life in such a meaningful and authentic way. Their chemistry together on screen is undeniable.”

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

